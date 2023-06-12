Five Reasons Why You Should Get the Toyota Camry in 2023

SUVs might be the in thing when it comes to status, there are some sedans that can deliver the same premium aura to evoke style, wealth, and performance.

One of the best ones available right now just so happens to be the Toyota Camry. If you love fancy sedans without breaking the bank and you don't want to jump onto the SUV bandwagon, here are five reasons why you should set your sights on the Toyota Camry in 2023.

1. 'Dynamic Force' performance

UMW Toyota elevated the Toyota Camry last year when they introduced the enhanced eighth-generation Camry here in Malaysia. One of the biggest updates it received is the 2.5-litre Dynamic Force four-cylinder engine with VVT-iE that produces 209hp and 253Nm of torque.

Even the transmission was replaced with the Direct Shift eight-speed automatic transmission. The engine and gearbox combination makes the new and improved Toyota Camry a worthy adversary when it comes to outright performance as well as fuel efficiency. In other words, more power and less fuel usage.

Mounted within the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform with double wishbone rear suspension, the Toyota Camry gets the job done in outstanding fashion when you consider things like stability, responsiveness, agility, and overall handling.

2. Upgraded safety specs

The latest Toyota Camry offering also comes with the upgraded Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.5+. The new additions to the safety features available on the new Camry are Rear Cross Traffic Auto Brake (RCTAB) and Intelligent Clearance Sonar (ICS).

If driving safety is of a concern, then there's really nothing to worry about when it comes to driving the Toyota Camry which also comes with:

Seven SRS airbags

Toyota Safety Sense Pre-Collision System (PCS)

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)

Lane Departure Alert (LDA)

Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Panoramic View Monitor (PVM)

3. Enhanced features for ALL occupants

It's not every day that you get to say that a car is excellent for the driver as well as all of the occupants, but you can definitely say this about the Toyota Camry. For those looking for a respectable driver's car, the Toyota Camry is indeed exhilarating thanks to some enhanced features like paddle shifters and selectable Drive Mode (ECO, Normal & Sport).

For the rest of the passengers, the nine-inch Capacitive Touch Screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is intuitive to use and the nine-speaker JBL Audio System takes the music levels up to a new height with Clari-Fi technology.

Perhaps the best seats in the Camry are the ones at the rear. There are a number of reasons why people love the Camry's rear seats (including our Prime Minister) thanks to features like Power Reclining Rear Seats and a three-zone auto air conditioning system.

Those sitting at the back don't even have to tell the ones at the front to adjust the AC temperature because the 'bosses' at the back have direct access to the centre armrest that comes with a control panel. Through this, they can adjust their seat positioning, air conditioning, power sunshades, and audio system. Truly a 'boss' move.

4. Sporty & stylish design

While the older Camry models might be referred to as vehicles for uncles, it's an entirely different story with the new and improved eighth-gen Camry. Sporting a front aggressive design, the Camry is truly a presence on the road thanks to the new lower grille ornamentation, Bi-LED projector headlamps, and sleek-looking Daytime Running Lights (DRL).

Even the rear is just as sporty with smoked rear taillights to add up to its exterior aggressive facade. To tie everything together, the Toyota Camry comes with a new set of 18-inch 'twisted dark spoke' alloy rims that just look great even at a standstill.

5. Competitive pricing

The updated Toyota Camry is currently priced at RM219,800 (on the road excluding insurance). UMW Toyota Motor also offers a five-year vehicle warranty with unlimited mileage from the date of the first registration for greater peace of mind.

As for exterior colour options, you can opt from different colours - Platinum White Pearl Mica, Silver Metallic, Graphite Metallic, Burning Black Crystal Shine Glass Flake, and Red Mica. Head over to the nearest UMW Toyota showroom to place your bookings.