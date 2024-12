As our ears burned with the rumblings of a new Camry set to debut in Malaysia, UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) is now officially teasing its local debut at the upcoming Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2024 later this week.

The announcement was teased on Toyota Malaysia's social media platforms with the tagline, “Icons never stay still. The next evolution is coming soon.”, with its public display slated to take between the event’s December 5 to 11 run time.

This 9th-generation Toyota Camry, also known as the XV80, only recently launched in Thailand following its ASEAN debut in Singapore. There, it’s available in three variants - Smart, Premium, and Premium Luxury - that start at 1.45 million baht (approximately RM187k).

The new Camry’s design showcases Toyota’s signature "hammerhead" grille, seen on models like the Prius and C-HR. C-shaped LED daytime running lights complement the sleek taillights, offering a refreshed aesthetic. Though, it’s overall aesthetic doesn’t deviate much from the outgoing XV70 we’re used to over the past 6 years.

Inside, the Camry boasts a more horizontal dashboard design, dual 12.3-inch screens, and a host of premium features, including a nine-speaker JBL sound system (is that carried over from the XV70?), ventilated memory front seats, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and three-zone climate control for that Datuk-spec appeal.

Its suspension setup includes MacPherson struts at the front and double wishbones at the rear, with 17-inch wheels on the base model and 18-inch two-tone alloys for higher trims.

Information on the Malaysia-specifc car remains scant, but we can be fairly sure it will mirror the Thai-spec Camry’s exclusive use of a hybrid powertrain, consisting of a 2.5-litre naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle 4-cylinder engine from Toyota’s Dynamic Force family, itself generating 188 PS and 221 Nm of torque, paired with an e-CVT transmission.

Its electric motor adds 100 kW and 208 Nm, meaning the car’s combined output would stand at an impressive 227 PS, endowing it with substantially more shove than its predecessor’s standalone petrol unit while giving it a more serene EV-like driving experience at slower to medium speeds.

Stay tuned. We'll have more very soon as the car makes its Malaysian premiere.