SAIC Motor Malaysia is gearing up for an exciting presence at the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2024 later this week, with several anticipated models set to debut. Among the highlights is the MG7, a striking fastback that echoes cues of the Volkswagen Arteon.

First unveiled in August 2022, the MG7 was initially introduced in China before expanding to markets such as the Middle East and Vietnam, where it’s priced at approximately VND 1.018 billion (or just a shade under RM180k).

Design-wise, the MG7 boasts frameless doors, 19-inch alloy wheels, and a panoramic sunroof. Inside, it features sporty bucket seats, Nappa leather upholstery with microfibre suede accents, and a 6-way powered driver’s seat to punctuate the sports saloon-inspired cabin.

Positioned to compete alongside other D-segment saloons such as the Mazda 6 and Toyota Camry (a new model of this is also due at KLIMS 2024), but with a more youthful edge, the MG7 certainly brings the aesthetic wow factor with its sleek, swept back lines. If only we still had a Honda Accord to make things more interesting....

That said, the car slated to appear is stilll a left-hand drive unit, meaning it could be some time yet before the model is ready for markets like ours. The MG7 offers two petrol engine options: a turbocharged 1.5-liter 4-cylinder producing 188 PS and 300 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, and a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine delivering 261 PS and 405 Nm, coupled with a ZF 9-speed automatic transmission.

Uniquely, all variants feature front-wheel drive with an electronic limited-slip differential (eLSD) complement its sporty looks with what could prove to be an extraordinarily bitey front end. Safety features include advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) as part of the comprehensive version of MG Pilot which, in addition to Autonomous Emergency Braking, should have Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), and a 360-degree Around View Monitor (AVM) as standard.

Connectivity features come by way of a 10.25-inch instrument display, a 12.3-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a premium 9-speaker Bose audio system in select variants. Watch out Mazda!

In addition to the MG7, the booth at SAIC Motor Malaysia is shaping up to be one of the most jam-packed as they are confirmed to also unveil the MG Cyberster 2-seater fully electric roadster and preview upcoming models like the MG3 HEV and all-new MG ZS HEV.