The new MG5 sedan and MG HS SUV will make its first public appearance at few selected MG motor dealers starting from 23 August till 23 September.



The locations as follows:



23-26 August

MG5: Petaling Jaya

MG HS: Glenmarie & Juru



30 August- 2 September

MG5: Puchong

MG HS: Cheras & Chan Sow Lin



6- 9 September

MG5: Klang

MG HS: Klang & Setia Alam



13- 17 September

MG5: Muar

MG HS: Plentong & Skudai



20-23 September

MG5: Melaka

MG HS: Seremban & Melaka

MG 5 packs with a sleek design, slooping roofline as the most defining visual traits and a roofline that resembles previous (FC) generation of Honda Civic.

The Malaysian-spec MG5 also shares powertrain specs with our ASEAN neighbours, powered exclusively by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine with just 114PS and 150Nm hooked up to a CVT with 8 virtual ratios.

Step inside, and the MG5 continues to impress with its spacious and driver-focused interior. A fully digital 7-inch LCD virtual cockpit, a 10.25-inch floating infotainment system, and a three-spoke leather steering wheel with integrated controls make every drive a connected and comfortable experience.

Meanwhile, this B – sedan segment also equipped with comprehensive MG PILOT driver assist safety system such as Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Collision Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, along with its standard Electronic Stability Program, Anti-Lock Brake system (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Traction and Cornering Brake controls, and 6 SRS Airbags.

Available in 1 variant and the estimated price is below RM100,000.

Furthermore, MG HS will be offered in two variants: MG HS Standard and MG HS Lux. With estimated price below RM130,000 and below RM150,000 respectively.

Both variants are powered by a 1.5L Turbocharged petrol engine with 7-speed Twin Clutch transmission that delivers maximum power up to 162PS and 250Nm of torque and designed with a lifespan of up to 320,000 km.

Interior, this luxury SUV comes with 12.3-inch virtual cluster display with 4 display themes, along with a 10.1-inch high resolution infotainment display with 360˚ view camera, Apple Carplay and Android Auto, and MG iSMART phone connectivity-one can effortlessly control various functions, Bluetooth key function and turn on the air-conditioning via the user’s mobile device, enhancing both convenience and safety while on the road.

Safety is paramount with the MG HS, equipped with 6 SRS Airbags and a suite of MG PILOT advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features such as Front Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Jam Assistance, Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Change Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Door Opening Warning, provide peace of mind on every journey.

The car also comes with warranty package, including 5 years with Unlimited Mileage Warranty (whichever comes first) on the vehicle, and 7 years with Unlimited Mileage Warranty (whichever comes first) on the powertrain (engine and transmission).

Four colours will be available namely the Dynamic Red, Arctic White, Black Pearl and Camden Grey.