The MG Cyberster, a highly anticipated all-electric roadster, made its grand debut at the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2024. Having been previewed earlier in August, this sleek two-seater EV is now officially available in Malaysia with a price tag of RM319,900.

Despite it obviously entering a market bereft of any real competition (name us another fully electric open top two-door, we can wait), Cyberster comes with an impressive 7-year/150,000 km vehicle warranty and an 8-year/180,000 km battery warranty, not providing peace of mind for buyers venturing into the EV market, but represents a solid aftersales proposition even next to other roadsters from much more high end brands.

In Malaysia, the Cyberster is offered in a single all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant for now, delivering blistering performance from its dual electric motors, boasting a combined output of 544 PS and 725 Nm of torque. This allows the Cyberster to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds, with a top speed of 201 km/h.

Powering this electrifying performance is a 77 kWh battery that offers a WLTP-rated range of 444 km on a single charge, assuming one drives it conservatively and with the convertible top exteneded. Fast charging is supported up to 144 kW, enabling a charge from 10% to 80% in just 38 minutes. However, for those relying on an AC wallbox, charging from 10% to 100% will take a substantial 10.5 hours due to the disappointingly slow 7kW onboard charger.

Clearly, the Cyberster’s design pays homage to MG’s rich heritage of British sports cars, many of which were roadsters, and drawing inspiration from such notable models as the MGB. At the front, the shark-nose grille and almond-shaped LED headlights give the car a distinctive and aggressive look. Along the sides, a sharp front fender line transitions seamlessly into the car's voluptuous rear haunches, emphasizing its athletic stance.

The rear design is slightly more of an homage to its British-ness, featuring Union Jack-inspired taillights that double as turn signals. Adding to its dramatic flair are the powered scissor doors, though we wonder how heavy they are to lift unassisted should the need arise. Similar to the unit we saw in Beijing earlier this year, this Malaysian-spec Cyberster rides on striking 20-inch “Jetstream” seven-spoke alloy wheels, completing its road presence.

Inside, the Cyberster offers a driver-centric cockpit that caters for those looking for either luxury or a feeling of high performance. Cabin upholstery is available in black-and-red or grey-and-white colour schemes that blend Nappa leather and Alcantara on the seats and dashboard.

The centrepiece of the interior is the trio of digital screens, including a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and two seven-inch touchscreens for infotainment and vehicle functions. Additionally, a dedicated seven-inch climate control display is integrated into the centre console. The system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and is paired with an eight-speaker Bose sound system for a premium audio experience.

While the AWD variant is currently the sole option, SAIC Motor Malaysia had also curiously brought along a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) version to show off, leading to speculation of second variant potentially launching in 2025, perhaps with a considerably sharper price.

The RWD model will produce 340 PS (250 kW) and 475 Nm of torque, achieving a 0-100 km/h time of five seconds and a top speed of 195 km/h. Interestingly, it utilises the same 77 kWh battery, extending its rated range to 509 km.