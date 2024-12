The MG7, a sleek fastback sedan with a coupe-inspired roofline, has made its debut at the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2024, but it’s still quite a ways from a Malaysian market launch, succeeding instead to draw plenty of attention to a potential D-segment entrant for 2025.

We’re reluctant to spend much time at all dissecting its design, which does seem a little pointless especially if we can all agree that it’s quite a fetching thing. Aside from a couple of niggles, it does look even better in the flesh.

This preview unveiling is part of SAIC Motor Malaysia's strategy to aggressively expand its presence in the Malaysia, with additional models like the MG3 Hybrid+ and ZS Hybrid+ also expected soon, and the centrepiece of their KLIMS presence being the just-launched Cyberster.

For a little context, the MG7 was launched in China in March 2023, priced between 125,900 and 145,900 yuan (approximately RM77,000 to RM89,000). More recently, it has also become available in Vietnam where it is priced between VND738 million and 1.018 billion (RM130,000 to RM180,000).

While Malaysian pricing and availability details remain under wraps, the MG7’s impressive credentials suggest it could be a strong contender in the local market. That said, the car remains a left-hand drive only option for now, with RHD market yet to receive any firm dates for introduction.

Positioned as a D-segment contender, the MG7 measures 4,884 mm in length, 1,889 mm in width, 1,447 mm in height, and boasts a wheelbase of 2,778 mm, making it something of straddler just like the MG5 which was launched Malaysia earlier this year.

Though it is comparable to popular sedans like the Toyota Camry, Mazda 6, and the now-discontinued Honda Accord, it’s more likely to be priced much closer to the Civic if (or when?) it does grace our shores.

Under the bonnet, buyers have two engine options. The first is a 2.0-litre turbocharged inline-4 petrol engine delivering 261 PS and 405 Nm of torque, paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels.

The second option is a smaller 1.5-litre turbocharged engine producing 188 PS (185 hp) and 300 Nm, coupled with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Judging by the 300VGTI badging at the rear of the unit on display at KLIMS, that particular car seems to be the less powerful variant - perhaps here to set (or temper) early expectations.

That said, the MG7 does come generously equipped with 19-inch wheels, a variable sports exhaust system with quad exits, a panoramic sunroof, leather sport seats, and a powered driver’s seat. The cabin features a dual 12.3-inch screens for the driver’s display and infotainment system, a Bose sound system, wireless charging, and smartphone connectivity via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are also equipped as part of the MG Pilot suite. These include a 360-camera, autonomous emergency braking, front collision warning, lane keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist, and lane change assist. Passive safety features include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), anti-lock braking (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), and traction control.

It does hold promise, to be sure, but it must also be underlined that the D-segment sedan market has shrunk significantly in the past few years, most notably punctuated by the market exit of the Honda Accord.