SAIC Motor Malaysia has unveiled the MG3 HEV at the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2024. This B-segment hatchback, which made its global debut in March and has already been launched in Thailand, showcases a blend of hybrid efficiency, modern features, and quite a lot of power in a small package.

Measuring 4,113 mm in length, 1,797 mm in width, and 1,502 mm in height, with a 2,570 mm wheelbase, the MG3 Hybrid+ competes directly with the Honda City Hatchback, Toyota Yaris, and Mazda 2.

The MG3 HEV is powered by a 1.5-litre Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder petrol engine delivering 102 PS (101 hp) and 128 Nm of torque, paired with a three-speed E-AT automatic transmission. Complementing the engine is a 136 PS (134 hp) electric motor producing 250 Nm of torque.

Together, they provide a very stout total system output of 194 PS (192 hp), meaning it will definitely not face any criticism of being underpowered such as that faced by the MG5. With this hybrid setup, the MG3 also achieves an impressive fuel economy of 26.2 km/l.

Some key features include 16-inch alloy wheels, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and MG iSmart vehicle telematics. The interior boasts two-tone leather upholstery, heated front seats, a 60:40 split-folding rear bench, a wireless charging pad, and a 360-degree camera. Pretty well-equipped, it’s safe to say.

Safety is a priority as well with six airbags, ABS, traction control, ESP, and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as part of the MG Pilot suite, which adds adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, lane change assist, and autonomous emergency braking with front collision warning.

Up north over in Thailand, the MG3 Hybrid+ is priced between 579,900 and 619,900 baht (approximately RM75k to RM80k), with only the top end variant offering the full ADAS suite. Its presence at KLIMS this year adds it to a growing list of possible launch models from MG in 2025, alongside the MG7 and MG ZS Hybrid+.