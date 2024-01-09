2024 is UMW Toyota’s electrified year - hybrid Vios, Yaris Cross, Camry all incoming

As previously covered, UMW Toyota Motor just nailed 2023 by selling a whopping 108,107 cars, their best performance since 2012 when they moved 105,151 units.

UMW Toyota President Datuk Ravindran K. Also dropped a big hint in the announcement about what new Toyota rides we might see enter Malaysia in 2024, with hybrids being a particular focus. Specifically, the quote reads:

“As we look forward to 2024, our focus will be on introducing more models, particularly with an emphasis on xEV technologies.”

That ‘xEV’ is, of course, a more fancy term for different electric vehicle types like BEV, PHEV, HEV, or even FCEV, but for Malaysia, he’s mainly talking about HEVs to join the likes of the Corolla Cross (starting at RM142k) and Innova Zenix (starting at RM202k)

UMWT keeps saying that hybrids are the most practical way to cut carbon in Malaysia right now, to which we agree, and it seems like they're sticking to that plan for their high-profile launches in the 12 months to come.

As one the the leaders and an early pioneer of hybrid vehicles, Toyota’s line up in Malaysia doesn’t look as outwardly proliferated as, say, Honda’s, who pretty much has a hybrid version for almost every model except the WR-V.

Though UMWT stopped short of spilling the beans on which xEV models they'll drop this year, it's not hard to make some educated guesses either.

2024 Toyota Vios Hybrid

Toyota's cooking up a hybrid version of the Vios, but it hasn't shown its face worldwide yet. Word on the street is it's gearing up for a big reveal at the Bangkok Motor Show in March 2024. Meanwhile, Honda's City has been rocking hybrid tech for two generations in Malaysia.

The City e:HEV RS hybrid goes for RM111,900, getting buyers accustomed to the price increase (and benefits) the more advanced powertrain brings. Seems pretty likely UMWT will jump in with their own Toyota Vios Hybrid, targeting those B-segment car buyers at around RM100k.

2024 Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid

Chances are high that the second model will be the Toyota Yaris Cross. Our region’s version of the Yaris Cross is actually developed by Daihatsu and shares the DNGA platform with the Vios. It's a different beast compared to the TNGA platform Yaris Cross sold in places like Singapore, Japan, Australia, or Europe.

This Yaris Cross is like a cousin to Perodua’s upcoming SUV, known as the D66B internally but floating around the internet as the Perodua Nexis. Nexis is one of the names Perodua has trademarked with MyIPO, the intellectual property registration agency.

Similar to how the Toyota Veloz and Perodua Alza partnership worked, it's expected that Perodua will probably produce the Toyota Yaris Cross under a contract arrangement.

Over in Thailand, the Yaris Cross is exclusively available with a 1.5-liter hybrid engine. In Indonesia, they offer a regular 1.5-liter petrol engine that's shared with the Vios, but surprisingly, about 80 percent of buyers in Indonesia went for the hybrid option.

2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid (2.0L)

In Malaysia, the current Camry, which is about to be replaced, is only offered in a single 2.5-liter regular petrol version imported from Thailand (CBU). Other places have a 2.5-liter hybrid option too, but UMWT skipped selling it here due to local taxes that would have hiked up the prices even more. The existing Camry 2.5V is already a hefty RM 219,800.

The 2024 Toyota Camry, not a completely new generation but a major update of the current model, got a sneak peek in China. It sports a smaller, more wallet-friendly 2.0-liter hybrid engine.

This downsized, lower-priced Camry 2.0 Hybrid aligns with Toyota's push for more hybrids in our area.

Since our tax system links up with engine size, dropping from a 2.5-liter to a 2.0-liter engine helps keep the hybrid variant's price hike in check compared to the regular 2.5-liter petrol model. Plus, the hybrid's two-motor setup is set to amp up its performance, staying competitive with the standard 2.5-liter version.

Sorry, there's no word on the newest Prius making a surprise appearance.

With potential additions like the Vios Hybrid targeting the B-segment market and the Yaris Cross Hybrid, a collaborative effort hinting at innovation, the roadmap is tantalizing. The prospect of a downsized yet dynamic 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid beckons, aligning with the country's tax structure while promising enhanced performance.

As the veil of secrecy lifts slowly, UMWT's strategic moves promise an electrifying year ahead, shaping the landscape of eco-conscious driving in Malaysia.