Over 50,000 attendees and 1,000 cars attended SpeedFest 2024

The recently held SpeedFest 2024 extravaganza that took place at KL Base Sungai Besi from 13-14 July saw one of the largest car gatherings here in Malaysia.

Organised by iCar Asia (Carlist.my) together with WapCar and other key players in the automotive scene, the event successfully attracted over 50,000 attendees in a single weekend.

Over 1,000 cars ranging from supercars, modified machines, race cars, restomods, and other unique automobiles were all gathered at SpeedFest 2024 for a wide range of automotive-related activities as well as fighting for bragging rights in the multi-category car competitions.

One of the biggest attractions was the dedicated drift area thanks to the many high-octane sideways action from skilled drifters.

Even Petronas Lubricants International, one of SpeedFest's mega sponsors, wanted in on the action with sponsored drift classes conducted by amazing drivers from Team Syntium which saw over 40 participants taking part in this unique experience.

Fans of the more 'compact' 4-wheel experience drew their attention to the many diecast models and drift race cars on display from high-profile establishments such as Pandora RC and Ignition Model for some highly sought-after models.

As promised by SpeedFest 2024, special international guests also made their way to the event to meet and greet all their fans such as Star Road's Shoji Inoue, Formula Drift Japan drifter Jin Horino, Option Magazine's Daijiro Inada, and many more.

Other popular brands that participated in SpeedFest 2024 were 70Mai, Denso, Ultra Racing, F Tuned, Trapo, and IGL Coatings to showcase to the thousands of visitors their complete product offerings and services.

Speaking of Denso, SpeedFest also marked a momentous occasion - an MoU signing between iCar Asia and Denso Automotive Parts Malaysia which will see many high-quality Denso car parts to be sold via Carlist.my.

It's quite an achievement for SpeedFest after only two events that started in 2023 but with this mega growth, you can expect to see more amazing stuff from them come 2025. If you thought it was mega this year, just wait for what they have in store next year.