Speedfest 2024 to set new record for the largest car gathering in Malaysia, 13-14 July at KL Base

KL Base, Sungai Besi will potentially see the largest car gathering ever in Malaysia and it’s going to happen at Speedfest 2024.

With the aim to break records, Speedfest 2024 will be a two-day extravaganza feom 13-14 July 2024 jointly organised by iCar Asia (Carlist.my), WapCar, and a number of key industry players in the country.

The stars will hopefully align on those promising dates to bring you a wide variety of supercars, modified machines, race cars, restomods, and other unique automobiles all in one place also competing for top honours and bragging rights. And yes, there will be loads of fun activities for the entire family.

Diecast enthusiasts and serious model drifters can also partake in some of the activities hosted by the likes of top model car establishments such as Ignition Model, Pandora RC, and many more.

Even some of Japan’s top names in the gigantic automotive industry will be participating in Speedfest 2024. Ever heard of Shoji Inoue from Star Road? Or maybe the famous Formula Drift Japan drifter, Jin Horino? Even Option Magazine’s Daijiro Inada will be there, folks!

Those in attendance for the 2-day Speedfest 2024 will also get to see some drag racing and sideways drifting action from local and international racers. While the adults enjoy some octane-fuelled battles, the young ones can also partake in some action behind the wheels at the e-racing zone in the form of virtual racing.

According to KY Gan, Managing Director of Carlist.my, "SpeedFest is more than just a car show; it's an exhilarating celebration of automotive passion, innovation, and community. This year, we wanted visitors to be spoiled for choice with an incredible variety of experiences, from heart-pounding drift showcases to adrenaline-pumping drag racing.

"We are thrilled to bring together an unprecedented gathering of vehicles and enthusiasts from all walks of life, creating unforgettable memories and pushing the boundaries of car culture," added KY.

Speedfest 2024 is happening from 13-14 July at KL Base, Sungai Besi from 10 am to 10 pm. For ticket purchases prior to the event dates, you may do so via the WeMotoo mobile app. Alternatively, ticketing counters will also be operational at the event for ticket purchases at the entrance.

See you guys and gals there, let’s make history together!