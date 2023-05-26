The Build Log: This record-breaking BMW M4 is focused solely on speed

BMWs are always synonymous with the car enthusiast, and for good reason. Of all the large automotive brands out there, they seem to place the most consistent emphasis on driver enjoyment.

It’s no wonder, then, that BMWs tend to elicit a certain side of their drivers/owners to manifest - one that pursues speed and driving thrills. Welcome to The Build Log, and this time we have a 2015 BMW M4 (F82) that’s been fettled, tickled, and outright augmented to become the fastest BMW to lap the Sepang International Circuit.

Literally, the car holds that title in the Malaysia Book of Records as the first BMW to crack the 2 minute 20 mark around the world class circuit (2:20.5 seconds to be more exact). The owner even plans to breach the 2 minute 15 second mark, but that’s a wholly different project using the newer G82 BMW M4 with M xDrive.

Back to the F82, the list of parts that’s been fitted to the car is pretty extensive. In terms of the engine alone, it’s now pumping out a mighty 609hp at the wheels, a huge jump over the measured 404whp that the car, originally in Yas Marina Blue, and its S55 twin-turbo inline-6 came with from factory. Torque, all told, is now peaking at an eye-widening 820Nm.

Achieving those figures was anything but a straightforward process; some highlights of the components used include a VRSF Cerakote Coated Catless Downpipe, REMUS Axleback Non-Resonanted Racing Exhaust with Carbon Tips, ARMASPEED Carbon Fiber Cold Air Intake, Turbo Technik Hamburg TTH-650 Turbo, Snow Performance Stage 2.5 Water Methanol Injection Kit with VC-50 Controller, Paul Johnson Custom Stage 3 tune - honestly that’s not even half of the full list (powertrain only).

Its suspension uses Nitron R3 3-way adjustable coilovers and Hotchkis adjustable front and rear sway bars, and pretty much all the adjoining components have also been swapped out for race-spec aftermarket upgrades. There’s also a Wavetrack ATB limited slip differential.

It’s a good thing the car has been clad in a 3M vinyl wrap called Satin Flip Psychedelic given how much of the car’s original interior and exterior bits have also been swapped out for a lighter-weight and/or stronger replacement. All the aero is carbon fibre, for example.

There’s certainly no shortage of encouragement and camaraderie coming out of the M4NTAP community of BMW M car owners. And sure enough, the car’s journey as a time attack monster began with the first M4NTAP track day in October 2021 and, from the sound of things, has been a continual obsession since.

CarTell Track Attack Vol.II will actually be the car’s first track day outing in 2023, so we’re particularly excited to see how it performs! For the owner, any lap time that comes close that 2 minute 20.5 second personal best would be more than satisfactory.

You can catch this beastly BMW M4 in action at during CarTell Track Attack Volume II, happening this weekend on May 27th at the Sepang International Circuit as the centrepiece event that forms CarTell Speedfest co-organised with our friends at Velocity Motor Show.

Speedfest admission is absolutely free, letting you enjoy the many custom cars on display, live DJ, music, car audio competition, and the many exhibitors there offering amazing deals and promotions. It’ll be an amazing way to spend a Saturday, celebrating all things speed and automotive culture.

The track action will begin at 4pm and will continue over 2 sessions to midnight! If you’re keen to get in on the action yourself, limited track slots are might still available but are going fast! Register here to book your place NOW.