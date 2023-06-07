CarTell Track Attack Vol. II: CarTell's Track Attack returns, mesmerizing enthusiasts once more

Carlist.my's CarTell once again captivated enthusiasts with a more significant and explosive CarTell Track Attack Vol. II time attack event at the renowned Sepang International Circuit on the thrilling evening of May 27, 2023.

A remarkable lineup of nearly 100 cars graced the event, featuring a dazzling array of supercars, heavily-modified track beasts, as well as a wide range of beloved JDMs and Continentals.

The atmosphere was electrified as the scent of burning rubbers filled the air, accompanied by the exhilarating sound of pops and bangs echoing from 4:00 pm to midnight. Thanks to the accompanying Velocity Motorshow, who partnered up with Carlist, the track attack event turned into one big Speedfest.

On top of the time attack sessions, crowds of petrolheads and motorsport fans flocked to the Sepang International Circuit to attend the Velocity Motorshow, which hosted a Perodua Meet&Greet that featured a modified car show.

Back on the track and following the obligatory track safety briefing, a symphony of spine-tingling exhaust notes reverberated through the circuit as BMWs, Porsches, and a host of Gazoo Racing cars plus more unleashed their unbridled power.

Among the adrenaline-fueled participants, a couple of Nissan GTR R35s and a BMW M4 achieved the overall fastest lap times.

Witnessing these automotive beauties blitzing down the main straight at the CarTell Track Attack Vol. II event held at the North Paddock of SIC was truly awe-inspiring. There were two sessions this time around, one before dawn and another after.

The daylight session under the bright sun saw a host of cars attempting to record the fastest times possible, but eventually, after tirelessly going in and out of the pits and attempting more timed attacks, it was Ivan Yeo Cheng Joo in his Honda Civic, Alif Hamdan in his 'Fatboy' Proton Satria and Hisham Jaffar in his BMW M4 that set the fastest times in their respected categories.

However, a murdered-out Nissan GTR R35 commandeered by Firhat Mokhzani set the fastest time of the event, setting the night ablaze as it conquered the corners of Sepang.

This particular Nissan GTR R35 is no stranger to the straights and corners of the Sepang track, as it is specifically tuned for high-performance speed and handling.

It showcased its prowess by clocking an impressive time of 2:14, earning the respect and admiration of fellow drivers present at the event. It was a momentous achievement that left a lasting impression on all who witnessed the R35.

The event received tremendous support from several generous partners, making it accessible to a wider audience. Bridgestone took the lead as the title sponsor, while Warranty Smart and GR Garage Balakong - Wing Hin Automobile stepped up as the main sponsors. Additionally, ENZO, PROFI-CAR, Aozoom, Denso, and Momentum Autoparts lent their support as ground sponsors, ensuring the success of the event.

Bridgestone's Tammy Yap said, "The Japanese tyre brand aims to communicate the fun of motorsport to as many people as possible, which is why they support various domestic and overseas motorsport events ranging from top-level professional series to grassroots amateur races."

Warranty Smart returning as one of the main sponsors for the second year in a row, not only helped facilitate the event but also provided many taxi rides around the track for individuals that attended.

Warranty Smart's representative Lean Saw said, "Last year was great and that they were very excited for this year's event. We prepared more for this year's event and wanted to make it more majestic."

Coming in as a new main sponsor this year is GR Garage Balakong - Wing Hin Automobile, one of the only Gazoo Racing Garages outside of Japan. Most of the GR Yaris that participated on the day were bought from their Garage.

Jonathan Tay from GR Garage Balakong - Wing Hin Automobile said, "The most popular model so far is of course the GR Yaris, just look at the many GR Yaris that participated in the event. The car represents the best of both worlds, you get performance, and you also get relatively affordable maintenance. It's a go-to car for enthusiasts."

Overall, the fastest lap times from the two sessions were clocked by Firhat Mokhzani in his Nissan GTR R35 with a time of 2:14.889, followed by Lye Pin Aun in his Nissan GTR R35 as well with a time of 2:18.090, and Hisham Jaffar in his BMW M4 with a time of 2:20.493. Remarkable times, indeed.

So will there be a CarTell Track Attack Vol. III? We'd definitely like to have it and are indeed working on it. So, keep tabs on us and we'll keep you posted.