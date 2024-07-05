SpeedFest 2024: Malaysia's Record-Breaking Extravaganza Of Automotive Culture - July 13-14 @ KL Base

SpeedFest 2024 is gearing up to set a new benchmark in the automotive world, with the largest car gathering ever witnessed in Malaysia.

This highly anticipated event will take place at KL Base in Sungai Besi on July 13th and 14th, promising an extraordinary celebration of automotive culture that will attract car enthusiasts from across the region.

The event will be open from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. on both days. Visitors are encouraged to purchase entrance tickets in advance via the WeMotoo mobile app and , and you can use the code JIMSF10 for a 10% discount on all categories.

Ticketing counters will also be available during the event for on-ground purchases, and you can further information by visiting SpeedFest Malaysia page on Facebook or Instagram.

Jointly organised by iCarAsia, WapCar, as well as other industry leaders, SpeedFest 2024 is set to offer a most impressive array of vehicles, featuring everything from modified cars and supercars to rare and meticulously crafted restomods, unique custom vehicles, and even race cars, making it a dream come true for car lovers and enthusiasts of all kinds.

Attendees can look also forward to a weekend filled with thrilling competitions and interactive activities, so there will never be a dull moment.

Another highlight of SpeedFest 2024 is the multi-category car competition, where participants will be showcasing their vehicles' unique features and modifications in a bid to win top honours.

Renowned car model companies such as Ignition Model and Pandora RC will host specific categories, selecting their favorites and creating diecast models and drift race cars based on the winning entrants.

SpeedFest 2024 will also feature appearances by automotive legends Shoji Inoue, Jin Horino, and Daijiro Inada from Japan, offering petrolheads a unique opportunity to meet and learn from these iconic figures.

For those seeking high-octane excitement, the drift showcase is not to be missed. Skilled drivers both local and regional will demonstrate their drifting prowess, delivering heart-pounding action that will leave spectators on the edge of their seats.

The drag racing segment promises equally thrilling moments as international and local racers go head-to-head in intense showdowns on the tarmac. Additionally, the dedicated e-racing zone will provide a cutting-edge virtual racing experience, offering a chance for attendees to test their mettle in advanced simulation racing.

"SpeedFest is more than just a car show; it's an exhilarating celebration of automotive passion, innovation, and community,” said KY Gan, managing director of Carlist.my.

“This year, we wanted visitors to be spoiled for choice with an incredible variety of experiences, from heart-pounding drift showcases to adrenaline-pumping drag racing. We are thrilled to bring together an unprecedented gathering of vehicles and enthusiasts from all walks of life, creating unforgettable memories and pushing the boundaries of car culture.”

Of course, SpeedFest 2024 welcomes all and is designed to be a family-friendly event, featuring a diecast car expo that showcases intricate models and collectibles for enthusiasts of all ages, budding or ingrained. Adding a touch of glamor to the event is the Miss SpeedFest beauty pageant, where stunning contestants will blend the worlds of fashion and automotive culture.

In a significant development, iCarAsia will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with DENSO Malaysia, establishing them as their media and distribution partner in Malaysia.

“Carlist.my and WapCar will be actively promoting DENSO products through our platform, and we hope that this partnership can deliver more value to Malaysian dealers and consumers,” KY Gan further commented.

Founded in 2023 with a mission to create memorable experiences and foster a community of car lovers, SpeedFest has rapidly grown and evolved. This year’s event is expected to draw a larger crowd than ever, making it a must-attend for anyone passionate about cars.

Get ready to witness an automotive spectacle like no other at SpeedFest 2024, where the passion for cars takes centre stage in an unforgettable celebration.