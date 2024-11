Nineteen automotive brands walked away with an amazing 45 accolades at the 9th annual Carlist.my & WapCar.my People’s Choice Car of the Year (COTY) 2024 awards, the longest-running of its kind in the county, with these awards are determined entirely by public votes, making them a true reflection of consumer preferences and how the automotive industry responds to meet those needs and wants.

For 2024, thousands upon thousands of Malaysians just like you cast their votes between October 14 and November 3 to decide the winners of the People’s Choice Award. Below are the categories and respective champions for 2024:

2024 People’s Choice Awards Winners

Best Entry-Level Car: Proton Saga

Proton Saga Best Sub-Compact Hatchback: Perodua Myvi

Perodua Myvi Best Sub-Compact Sedan: Honda City

Honda City Best Compact Sedan: Proton S70

Proton S70 Best Executive Sedan: Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry Best Performance Hatchback: Honda Civic Type R

Honda Civic Type R Best Entry SUV: Proton X50

Proton X50 Best Small SUV: Honda HR-V

Honda HR-V Best Mid-Range SUV: Proton X70

Proton X70 Best 3-Row SUV: Proton X90

Proton X90 Best Small MPV: Perodua Alza

Perodua Alza Best Large MPV: Kia Carnival

Kia Carnival Best Pickup Truck: Ford Ranger

Ford Ranger Best Sub-Compact Luxury Car: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Best Compact Luxury Sedan: BMW 3 Series

BMW 3 Series Best Mid-Range Luxury Sedan: Lexus ES

Lexus ES Best Limousine: BMW 7 Series

BMW 7 Series Best Sub-Compact Premium SUV: Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA Best Compact Premium SUV: Lexus NX

Lexus NX Best Mid-Range Premium SUV: Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne Best Large Premium SUV: Volvo XC90

Volvo XC90 Best Affordable Hybrid: Honda City e:HEV RS

Honda City e:HEV RS Best Mid-Range Hybrid: Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Best Entry EV: BYD Dolphin

BYD Dolphin Best Compact EV: BYD Atto 3

BYD Atto 3 Best Mid-Size EV: Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Best Mid-Size EV Sedan: BYD Seal

BYD Seal Best Premium EV Sedan: BMW i5

BMW i5 Best Compact Premium EV: Smart #3

Smart #3 Best Mid-Range Premium EV: BMW iX

BMW iX Best Large Premium EV Sedan: Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan Best Large Premium EV SUV: Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Editors’ Choice Awards Recognize Standout Models

Complementing the People’s Choice Awards, the collective editorial teams at Carlist.my and WapCar.my presented an additional 14 Editors’ Choice Awards to 13 brands, highlighting the vehicles that have made the most significant impact based on expert evaluations:

Best Car Overall: Honda CR-V

Best Sports Car: Porsche 718

Porsche 718 Best C-Segment SUV: Chery Tiggo 7 Pro

Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Best D-Segment SUV: Chery Tiggo 8 Pro

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Best Small MPV: Perodua Alza

Perodua Alza Best Large MPV: Toyota Alphard

Toyota Alphard Best Pickup Truck for Business Use: Isuzu D-Max 1.9L 4x4 AT Standard

Isuzu D-Max 1.9L 4x4 AT Standard Best Pickup Truck for SMEs: Mitsubishi Triton Single Cab

Mitsubishi Triton Single Cab Best Value-for-Money SUV: GWM Haval H6 HEV

GWM Haval H6 HEV Best Entry-Premium SUV: Mazda CX-5 FL

Mazda CX-5 FL Best Entry EV: BYD Dolphin

BYD Dolphin Best Compact EV: MG4 EV

MG4 EV Best Premium EV: MINI Cooper SE

MINI Cooper SE Best Newcomer SUV: Jaecoo J7

We can’t wait for the next round of awards for the coming 2025, which is soon to be upon us. With so many new models, brands, and changes happening in the Malaysian automotive space, it will be interesting to see how these shifting tides will play out by the end of next year.

Of course, we’ll be back for the 10th annual Car Of The Year awards to celebrate the best in the automotive industry yet again, and we hope you’ll join us.