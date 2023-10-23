2023 Toyota Alphard AH40 launched in Malaysia - price RM 538k, 2.4L turbo, with all the plush

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT), the official distributor of Toyota vehicles in Malaysia, has just launched the 2023 Toyota Alphard AH40 in 2.4T Executive Lounge variant with a price tag of RM 538,000 (OTR, without insurance).

Fully-imported (CBU) from Japan, the new 2023 Alphard AH40 generation comes with an array of new features and extra plush interior.

2023 Toyota Alphard’s exterior

As the more premium and executive 7-seater MPV, the new Alphard comes with a wide, mainly dark chrome grille design integrated with tri-LED headlights, LED DRLs, and sequential LED indicator lights. A pair of LED fog lights are tucked in on both sides of the bumper adorned with silver chrome bits.

Moving to the rear, you can see a set of revised LED tail lights complementing the curves that run through the sides, suited to its 'Forceful x IMPACT LUXURY' style language.

The MPV is fitted with 19-inch dual-tone wheels that enhance all 4 body colour options - Precious Leo Blond (as seen in the photos), Platinum White Pearl, Precious Metal, and Black.

You’ll notice that the new 2023 Alphard grows in size too; with an added length of 65 mm (5,010 mm) and 55 mm taller stature (1,950 mm) compared to the previous generation. The width (1,850 mm) and wheelbase (3,000 mm) remain the same.

2023 Toyota Alphard’s interior

We’re not kidding when we say you’ll get more plush, as the interior speaks for itself in this aspect. Step into the cabin and you’ll see Nappa leather seats, wood-veneered leather steering wheel complete with heater, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, heads-up display (HUD), as well as 14-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Audio is delivered via a JBL 15-speaker system.

When on the driver’s seat, you’ll find an 8-way power seat adjustment with memory while the front passenger gets 4-way power seat adjustment - complete with heating and ventilation systems on both sides.

On the centre console, you’ll find a shift-by-wire gear shifter and air-conditioning controls housed neatly in the gloss-black housing with champagne-coloured trim and dark brown leather upholstery. These finishes, along with Uzuramoku wood detailing, can be found around the cabin as well.

To give buyers more options, Beige and Black cabin finishings are up for selection.

Moving to the second row seats, you’ll find a pair of captain seats - dubbed as Executive Lounge VIP seats - equipped with fully-electric adjustments and a one-touch Relax Power Recline mode. The Ottoman seats’ comfort is elevated with a massage function for a true VIP treatment.

For added comfort, the legroom for second- and third-row passengers is expanded with an additional 5 mm and 100 mm space respectively.

Adequate controls and entertainment are served for the rear passengers too; which include two remote controls for adjusting seat positions, heating and ventilation, air-conditioning, sunshade, lighting, as well as 14-inch screen display mounted on the cabin’s ceiling.

To keep everybody’s personal devices fully charged, 7 USB-C ports (2 up front, 1 in the centre console box, 2 at the second row seats, and 2 at the third) are ready for use. A single 240W AC plug point is also available in the MPV.

2023 Toyota Alphard’s engine, transmission, fuel economy and chassis

The new 2023 Alphard comes fresh with a new engine - 2.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine (T24A-FTS) that makes 278 PS and 430 Nm of torque (69 Nm more than the predecessor), paired with Direct Shift 8-speed automatic transmission that drives the front wheels (FWD).

Fuel economy for the 2023 Alphard, as per Toyota’s claim, is rated at 9.0 litres per 100 km - more economical compared to the old engine’s 9.4 litres/100 km.

Sharing the same TNGA-K platform with the 2023 Vellfire, the 2023 Alphard comes with extra structural and high-rigidity adhesives at certain spots along the body to reduce body deformation and improve body rigidity up to 50%.

However, what makes the new Alphard different from the sportier new Vellfire are the shock absorbers that mechanically adapt their damping force according to the frequency of vibrations originating from the road surface. This is to further enhance ride comfort, the very quality that the new Alphard depends on.

Comfort is further enhanced with memory foam that is incorporated in the backrests and armrests, along with rubber bushings used at attachment points within the cushion frames. Toyota claims that these enhancements result in a 30% reduction in vibrations compared to previous models.

2023 Toyota Alphard’s safety features

The new 2023 Alphard is equipped with 6 airbags and a full list of features under the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 3.0 ADAS suite which include:

Pre-collision system (PCS, now enhanced with intersection support)

Lane departure alert (LDA)

Dynamic radar cruise control (DRCC)

Road sign assist (RSA)

Adaptive high-beam system (AHS)

Blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert (BSM, RCTA)

For easy parking and manoeuvring in tight spaces, the 2023 Alphard comes with an upgraded, high-resolution front camera that scans wider angles with the help of improved radar sensors.

2023 Toyota Alphard’s warranty, booking and delivery

The new 2023 Toyota Alphard comes with a 5-year, unlimited mileage warranty. UMW Toyota Motor is currently accepting bookings and hopeful buyers can expect their new Alphard to arrive soon.

Launched alongside the new Alphard today is the new 2023 Toyota Vellfire. All you need to know about the sportier sibling is elaborated in the link below.

Also read: 2023 Toyota Vellfire AGH40 now launched in Malaysia - price RM 438k, what’s new?