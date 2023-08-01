Carlist.my
Carlist.my App
Free Download – iCar Asia Limited
4.5
18,373
Get
Editor's Pick
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. Here's why you can't find the new Alphard and Vellfire on Toyota Malaysia's website

Here's why you can't find the new Alphard and Vellfire on Toyota Malaysia's website

Auto News
 | 

Here's why you can't find the new Alphard and Vellfire on Toyota Malaysia's website

UMW Toyota Motor recently announced that the new AH40 2023 Toyota Alphard and Vellfire are now available for booking, but why are they still not on the official Toyota Malaysia website?

It's been close to a month since Toyota dealers across the country began accepting bookings for the new Alphard and Vellfire duo, and it has been said that the waiting period currently stands at around a year.

ah40 2023 toyota alphard vellfire price specs malaysia

That's actually not as bad as those who want to get one in Japan where the waiting period is closer to two years due to the sheer amount of orders that have been placed for the AH40 Alphard and Vellfire.

The numbers in Japan have been so outstanding that the dealers in the nation had to stop taking orders as the estimated waiting period rose to almost two years.

ah40 2023 toyota alphard vellfire price specs malaysia

Going back to Malaysia, the premium MPV duo is still not listed or displayed on the official UMW Toyota website. No display units are available at official dealers, either.

Our best-educated guess (and also based on Wapcar) is that whatever units that UMW Toyota Motor has managed to get into the country's allocation from other Toyota distributors in the region are either already sold or spoken for.

ah40 2023 toyota alphard vellfire price specs malaysia

As you may already have guessed, the new 2023 Toyota Alphard and Vellfire are unsurprisingly in high demand despite the estimated prices set at RM538,000 and RM438,000 respectively.

In other words, they're already sold out for 2023. If you want one of your very own, book one fast and you might just get it delivered before the end of 2024.

 

Related Tags
Toyota UMW Toyota Toyota Malaysia 2023 Toyota Alphard 2023 Toyota Vellfire AH40 2023 Toyota Alphard Vellfire 2023 Toyota Alphard price Malaysia 2023 Toyota Vellfire price Malaysia
Print
Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party