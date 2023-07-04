2023 Toyota Vellfire and Alphard coming to Malaysia? Est RM438k-RM538k

The new 2023 Toyota Alphard and Vellfire were just launched a couple of weeks back in Japan and Malaysians are already talking about them coming here.

It seems that a number of people have posted what supposedly are the official prices of the 2023 Toyota Alphard and Vellfire directly from UMW Toyota Motor Sdn Bhd. Too good to be true? Let's look a little bit deeper, shall we?

Starting with the 2023 Toyota Vellfire, several posts on social media have indicated that the price of the 2.5 AT variant is set at RM438,000 (on-the-road price without insurance).

The new Vellfire in Japan does indeed share the same 2.5-litre hybrid powertrain as the new 2023 Alphard, but the biggest highlight for the Vellfire for 2023 is the range-topping variant that comes with the new 2.4-litre turbocharged engine to replace the outgoing 3.5-litre V6 unit.

Moving on the Alphard, the so-called 2023 pricing is said to be RM538,000 - RM100k more than the Vellfire. Presented as the Executive Lounge variant with a 2.4-litre turbocharged engine, is indeed different from the ones launched recently in Japan.

The new Alphard is actually priced cheaper than the Vellfire and paired with either a 2.5-litre petrol engine (2AR-FE) or the 2.5-litre Series Parallel Hybrid System (A25A-FXS). Again, different information from the 'official prices' document currently going viral online.

With that being said, will the 2023 Toyota Alphard and Vellfire come to Malaysia? Perhaps, but not this soon. And if they do come, the hybrid versions should be one of the variants being pushed considering the fact that UMW Toyota is indeed pushing for the multi-pathway solutions that involve hybrids, PHEVs, EVs, and more.