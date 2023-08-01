'Used' 2023 Toyota Alphard and Vellfire selling from 2x to 4x of new car price

If you want a 2023 Toyota Alphard or Vellfire fast, get ready to pay 2x to 4x the new car price.

Used car dealers and parallel importers across Southeast Asia have already begun getting in touch with the new owners of the AH40 2023 Toyota Alphard and Vellfire in Japan.

*Image credit: creative311.com

The waiting period for the new AH40 2023 Toyota Alphard and Vellfire is rising up to a year in Malaysia and up to two years in Japan, which is why these car dealers and parallel importers are offering to buy the 'used' units that have just been delivered to owners in Japan at double the price (one unit only managed to clock 24km).

Heck, there's even a 2023 Toyota Vellfire HEV unit for sale on several Japanese used car sites at four times the new car price! What was initially sold for 6.2 million yen (around RM196k) is now being advertised at a whopping 25.5 million yen (around RM807k).

This also means that the resale values for the new 2023 Toyota Alphard and Vellfire are going to be insane solely because of the massive gap in demand not just in Japan, but also in other markets in the region.

To recap on the estimated prices here in Malaysia, the new AH40 2023 Toyota Alphard and Vellfire are at RM538,000 and RM438,000 respectively. For more information on the new Alphard and Vellfire currently open for booking by UMW Toyota Motor, CLICK HERE.