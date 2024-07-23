Art of Speed Malaysia 2024 ready to rock MAEPS, 27-28 July

Art of Speed Malaysia 2024 is happening this weekend from 27-28 July at MAEPS Serdang from 10 am to 7 pm.

Malaysia’s biggest annual Kustom & Counter Culture event will see the return of the AOS Invitational Build-Off featuring 10 astounding bike builders from across the country to showcase their skills in building the ultimate custom bikes.

Fans of the two-wheel art can expect some fine examples from the likes of Abah & Sons, Chaos Customs, FNG Works, and more for the chance to feature their custom bike at the 32nd Yokohama Hot Rod Custom Show 2024 as the grand prize.

Four-wheelers are never forgotten at AOS and the usual suspects from NoEqual.co will be running its annual NEAT Fest in Hall C of MAEPS with a collection of highly curated modified machines from all over Malaysia.

Not to forget Hot Wheels enthusiasts, the 2nd Official Hot Wheels Collectors Convention Malaysia will also be taking place in the same hall as NEAT Fest for all things Hot Wheels, including the launch of the first-ever convention exclusive die-cast model from Mattel factory for Malaysia together with Hot Wheels Design Manager - Vehicles, Dwayne Vance.

The list goes on and on, including some renowned international guests that'll make their way to this year's Art of Speed event, including Shige Suganuma from MOONEYES Japan, professional drifter Daigo Saito, Katie's Customs, and many more from Japan, Thailand, Australia, Indonesia, and more.

Tickets are available for purchase from RM35 for a 2-day pass at https://artofspeedmy.com/. You can also get your entry tickets at the ticketing booth at MAEPS Serdang during the event days. To get yourselves pumped up, below is the video from last year's event highlights.