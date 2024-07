The Art of Speed Malaysia 2024 concluded its 13th annual show at MAEPS Serdang last weekend.

As expected, the showcases were on point, and the crowd adored all the fine-looking cars, bikes, and vehicles of all sorts from various countries around the globe.

The tradition of showcasing a multitude of custom vehicles from high-profile international and local guests at the event has made Art of Speed Malaysia an annual event that shouldn't be missed by enthusiasts everywhere.

It was indeed an event that potentially sparked the interest of many people, including youths, in the wide and diverse culture of customising, art, hobbies, and perhaps best of all, meeting passionate individuals within the scene.

For this particular writer, the return of the Art of Speed Invitational Bike Build-Off was certainly one of the major highlights of this year's AOS event.

Recalling the great talents and works of art that had a major impact back in 2018 when Rusty Factory's 'White Angel' took home the win, this year's batch of talented bike builders successfully carried on the tradition with some exceptional art on two wheels.

Looking at all the machines, it was no surprise when Irwann Cheng from FNG Works was unanimously awarded the wins from both the jury's pick and the public choice thanks to his RXZ Twin Boss V2.

Hailing from Ipoh, Perak, this young lad not only took home the grand cash prize but also the opportunity to showcase his monumental build at the 32nd annual MOONEYES Yokohama Hot Rod Custom Show 2024.

Other highlights included the launch of the first-ever convention-exclusive die-cast model at the 2nd Official Hot Wheels Collectors Convention Malaysia, Roda Rumble, product launches, SoundCircus, and one of the most anticipated aspects of AOS, the customary ride-in by international guests and their custom machines on Saturday.

At the end of the day, some were awarded special prizes, some managed to expand their businesses, and some partook in the buying and selling of exclusive merchandise and even vehicles as well as parts. However, nothing beats the spirit of camaraderie of people coming together to share common interests within the custom culture scene.

All vibes from Art of Speed Malaysia are still burning strong, and it will be a challenge for them to throw something more spectacular in 2025. Judging by how the show panned out, it's going to be another hit in their ever-growing book of accomplishments.