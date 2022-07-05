2022 Art Of Speed Malaysia Concludes 10th Anniversary

The Art of Speed Malaysia 'Kustom & Counter Culture' event concluded its 10th annual show following two years of delay due to COVID-19.

Upon its return to the Malaysian custom scene, thousands of car and bike enthusiasts (and everything else within the growing scene) met up once again at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park (MAEPS) Serdang together with some distinguished international guests.

Harley-Davidson launches the Nightster

Hailing from all parts of the world like Japan, the USA, Indonesia, Thailand, and many more, there were many happenings within the event venue inside and out. Even Harley-Davidson took the opportunity to launch its latest model for the local market, the Nightster.

AOS Invitational Bike Build Off

One of the many highlights at AOS 2022 was the AOS Invitational Bike Build Off where seven talented builders from across Malaysia competed for a total of RM15,000 cash prize. Sarawak's Skatecture and Penang's Moto Buruk Garage took home RM10,000 and RM5,000 respectively for their amazing works of rolling art.

Within the main hall alone, attendees witnessed some jaw-droppingly beautiful custom bikes and cars. Some were crowned winners of a multitude of awards, but all those who attended and participated should be proud of just being a part of Art of Speed Malaysia's 10th-anniversary celebrations.

Art of Speed Malaysia 2023?

For those who missed the show, AOS has already booked its date for its 11th installment which is set to take place on 29 and 30 July 2023. That way, you can block your calendars early and enjoy whatever plans they have to top this year's edition.