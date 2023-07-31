Art of Speed Malaysia 2023 still rocking hard after 12 years

The 12th Art of Speed Malaysia (AOS 2023) concluded its annual mega show this past weekend by clocking in over 65,000 visitors in the span of only two days.

Just like in previous years, there were many international guest stars and appearances, including some notable customised vehicles from various countries. Even in 2023 after 12 years in the scene, Malaysia’s premier Old-Skool & Kustom Kulture event managed to rock even bigger ad harder this year.

Even Hot Wheels and Proton took the opportunity to announce the winner of its packaging design competition for the brand's first-ever Proton diecast model, the iconic 1985 Proton Saga, which will officially be available in December 2023 (followed by the Special Edition in 2024).

Taking over a total of four halls at MAEPS Serdang, there were plenty of things to do and vehicles to look at. The main hall was decked out with the likes of Harley-Davidson, Royal Enfield, Triumph Motorcycles, Vespa, and more alongside some of the nicest customised and modified cars you've ever seen under one roof.

If that wasn't enough, Hall C featured more eye-candy beauties within the NEAT Fest organised by NoEqual.co, Off The Grid camping and outdoors exhibition, and many more in Hall D thanks to Hail Vintage which focused on vintage collectibles, and Streetwear Con for those who are into the latest streetwear fashion.

Perhaps the latest addition to the whole mix in recent years was the SoundCircus Festival, a two-day music festival that rocked the ground with performances by Superman is Dead, Massacre Conspiracy (MC16), Restrait, Naratu, and more.

At the end of the day, Art of Speed Malaysia is still the one to beat when it comes to the country's leading Old-Skool & Kustom Kulture event. We were simply blown away by this year's spectacle as we reminisced back on their growth over the years.

It's going to be hard for them to one-up this in 2024, but we're pretty sure that they'll pull it off.