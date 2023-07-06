Art of Speed Malaysia ready to rock for 2023

Art of Speed Malaysia (AOS) is gunning for a bigger and better show for 2023 which will be taking place on 29 and 30 July 2023 at MAEPS Serdang.

Renowned as the country's premier Kustom & Counter Culture event, AOS 2023 will be bringing out its biggest guns yet thanks to a number of highlights new for this year as well as some key figures from the international custom community from countries like Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, and more.

For all motorcycle riders and enthusiasts, AOS will also be hosting the Outdoor ThunderCircus "Brotherhood Rally" to highlight a number of motorcycle makes and brands for different communities. It's definitely going to be a 'rolling thunder' with the mega ride-in from motorcycle groups across Malaysia.

If you're into Hot Wheels, AOS is going to host the first-ever Hot Wheels Collection Convention in South East Asia. Everything and anything related to Hot Wheels will take place in Hall B and for the first time ever, they're going to launch the first-ever Proton Hot Wheels officially for the Saga model.

There will also be a number of high-profile collaborations and happenings between AOS and companies like Vans, Hikari Riders, IGL, Mooneyes, and many more. At the heart of it all, you can expect a huge selection of cars, bikes, bicycles, trikes, and more to be displayed at every corner.

Music lovers can take part in the SoundCircus Festival where a total of 10 bands is set to light up the stage on 29 July 2023 (Saturday) from 4.00 pm onwards. Expect a lot of moshing from bands like Superman Is Dead, MC16, Restraint, Naratu, and more.

Like previous AOS events, it wouldn't be complete without a lucky draw. For 2023, the grand prizes will be a custom 1979 Toyota Celica and a Honda e-DAX bike. For more information on ticket prices for both the Art of Speed Malaysia 2023 event as well as the SoundCircus Festival, head over to www.artofspeedmy.com. See you there!