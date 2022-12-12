17,000 EVs registered in Malaysia, over 100k including hybrids

EVs, PHEVs, and hybrids are getting more and more attention here in Malaysia, and the sales figure are backing up that claim.

The BYD Atto 3 EV SUV's official launch last week showcased what the brand has to offer for the Malaysian market, which was also attended by the Director General of JPJ, Dato’ Zailani Haji Hashim. According to what he had to say, the number of EVs and hybrids registered in Malaysia is certainly growing rapidly.

Around 10,700 units of EVs in the JPJ database

Dato' Zailani mentioned that there are close to 10,700 EVs registered in the JPJ database. The petrol/diesel hybrids are categorised in a different category and that has 2,700 units for diesel hybrids and over 80,000 for petrol hybrids of all brands, shapes, and sizes.

When everything is combined together, you have over 100,000 units of EVs, plug-in hybrids, and hybrids registered right here in Malaysia. And of course, all of us are expecting the numbers to rise even further thanks to the EV tax incentives for both CKD and CBU units.

Only 274 EVs were sold in Malaysia in early 2022

Whatever Dato' Zailani has mentioned during the BYD Atto 3 EV SUV launch certainly resonates a different tone when it comes to EV ownership in Malaysia. Based on what the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) reported in early 2022, only 274 EVs were sold in Malaysia.

At that moment in time, less than 1,000 EVs were registered in the databases, but thanks to a lot of manufacturers introducing more EVs and electrified models, the numbers have indeed shot up to what JPJ now claims to be ten times more. Some fine examples are the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Mercedes-EQ range, BMW iX, and Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric just to name a few.