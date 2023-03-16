2023 BMW M340i xDrive & 330Li M Sport land in Malaysia - From RM325,800

After having launched three new 2023 BMW 3 Series models back in January, BMW Malaysia has updated the list with the new 2023 BMW M340i xDrive and 330Li M Sport.

Each model caters to opposite characteristics and requirements without sacrificing any of the luxurious aspects renowned by the BMW brand. The former offers power and performance while the latter exudes luxury, comfort, and space.

Just like the previously launched BMW 3 Series models, both the M340i xDrive and 330Li M Sport now come with the BMW Curved Display for an enhanced driving experience not just for the driver, but its occupants as well.

The M340i xDrive stands out with a redesigned front end thanks to its distinctive hexagonal kidney grilles flanked with Adaptive LED headlights with High-Beam Assistant. A set of 19-inch M Light Alloy wheels in the Double-Spoke Style 791 M Bicolour ties everything together.

Other exterior highlights include M Sport Brakes (Blue High-Gloss), M Rear Spoiler, free-form design exhaust tips (also available on the 330Li M Sport), M Aerodynamics Package, and M High-GLoss Shadowline as part of the standard package for the M340i xDrive.

If you prefer something that's even sportier, there's also the BMW M340i xDrive M Sport Pro variant which features:

19-inch M Light Alloy Wheels in Double-Spoke Style 792 M Bicolour Jet Black

M lights Shadowline

M Sport brake callipers in High-Gloss Red

M High-gloss Shadow Line with extended contents

High Gloss Black kidney grille frame

Black Sapphire M Rear Spoiler

The 2023 BMW 330Li M Sport, on the other hand, also offers a refreshed exterior that features slimmer LED headlights with 'expressive DRL graphics' as well as the High-Beam Assistant similar to M340i xDrive.

Being an Li model, the 330Li is 110mm longer (4,823mm) compared to the recently-introduced BMW 330i M Sport. Its 2,961mm wheelbase features a set of 18-inch M Alloy Wheels in Double-Spoke Style in 848 M Bicolour.

M Aerodynamics Package and M High-Gloss Shadowline with extended contents are also available as standard on the new 330Li M Sport.

As mentioned earlier, the two new BMW 3 Series models feature the BMW Curved Display - a combination of a 12.3-inch Information Display and a 14.9-inch control display touchscreen.

The M340i xDrive, in particular, comes with a set of sport seats, hand-stitched M Leather Steering Wheel in supple Walknappa leather, M Headliner Anthracite and Aluminium Rhombicle Anthracite M Interior Trim, to name a few.

Other interior highlights include:

Storage Compartment Package

Auto AC & ambient lighting

Electric glass roof

Harmon Kardon Surround Sound System

M colour-lined M seat belts (M Sport Pro)

For the 2023 BMW 330Li M Sport, the driver's seat also comes with electric adjustment and memory function and other luxury-focus addition such as the Interior Trim Finishers Combination Back High-Gloss/Aluminium, Galvanic embellishers for controls, Instrument Panel in Sensatec and a panorama glass roof as standard.

Other interior features of the new 330Li M Sport are:

Storage Compartment Package

Three-zone auto AC & ambient lighting

HiFi loudspeaker system + more

If you're particularly interested in firepower, you'll be glad to know that the M340i M xDrive comes packing with the 3.0-litre straight-six cylinder petrol engine that produces 387hp and 500Nm of torque and all-wheel-drive. This translates to a 0-100km/h time of 4.4 seconds and a 250km/h limited top speed.

The BMW 330Li M Sport is a more subtle beast with its inline-four unit with rear-wheel-drive that produces 258hp and 400Nm of torque which allows it to hit 0-100km/h in just 6.2 seconds and also a limited top speed of 250km/h. Both the M340i and 330Li come with an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission.

BMW Malaysia has priced these three new BMW 3 Series models at: