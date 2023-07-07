2023 Honda Civic and City Hatchback price increase: The effects of the weakening ringgit is taking shape

Honda Malaysia has announced a price increase for two more of its popular models, the Civic FE and City hatchback, for 2023.

The increase is attributed to the weakening value of the Malaysian ringgit. While the Honda HR-V also experienced a price hike, the Civic FE and City hatchback were not spared.

Honda Civic

The price adjustment for 2023 only affects three out of the four models offered by Honda Malaysia.The price of the range-topping Civic e:HEV RS remains unchanged at RM166,500

Civic 1.5L E now has a price tag of RM131,900, which is RM1,200 higher than its previous price of RM130,700.

The 1.5 V now has a price tag of RM144,900, which is also RM1,200 higher than its previous price of RM143,700.

The 1.5L RS now has a price tag of RM151,900, which also commands an extra RM1,200 than its previous price of RM150,700.

These prices are on-the-road, excluding insurance.

City Hatchback

The 1.5L S now costs RM78,900 > previously RM78,600.

The 1.5L E variant is priced at RM86,900 > previously RM86,600

The 1.5L V is now priced at RM91,900 > previously RM91,600,

The 1.5L V Sensing at RM95,900 > previously RM95,600.

These prices are on-the-road without insurance.

It's important to note that despite the price increases, there have been no changes to the specifications of the City hatchback and Civic models. The price adjustments are solely due to the fluctuating currency exchange rate.

While customers may feel the impact of these price increases, Honda Malaysia assures that the quality and features of the Civic FE and City hatchback remain unchanged. These vehicles continue to offer their respective impressive features and specifications without any compromises.

As the automotive industry navigates economic fluctuations, Honda Malaysia remains committed to providing its customers with reliable and high-quality vehicles. The price adjustments reflect the current market conditions, and Honda Malaysia aims to ensure a sustainable business while delivering vehicles that meet customers' expectations.