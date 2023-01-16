2023 Kia Sorento now open for booking - Est from RM220k-RM255k

The all-new 2023 Kia Sorento is now open for booking with an estimated price tag between RM220,000 to RM255,000.

Officially previewed together with the Peugeot Landtrek pickup truck last week, Dinamikjaya Motors Sdn Bhd also announced that the fourth-generation Kia Sorento is now open for booking with its official launch date just around the corner.

2023 Kia Sorento - three variants, two powertrains

Starting straight with the locally-assembled CKD models, the 2023 Kia Sorento will be offered in three variants with two different powertrains - the 2.5L ‘Smartstream’ AWD petrol and the range-topping 2.2L ‘Smartstream’ AWD diesel.

The former is able to churn out 177hp and 232Nm of torque while the latter kicks it up a notch with 199hp and 440Nm. The two petrol variants (base seven-seater 2WD and mid-range six-seater AWD) are mated to a six-speed automatic transmission while the 2.2 turbodiesel AWD gets an eight-speed DCT unit as well as AWD.

Enhanced exterior design

The new Sorento's exterior design has been enhanced to look even more premium thanks to Kia's 'refined boldness' design concept to match the fourth-gen slightly bigger dimensions. The star of it all is of course the brand's trademark 'tiger nose' grille which is now wider and wraps around the integrated headlamps.

The 2023 Kia Sorento also features the new 'tiger eyeline' LED daytime-running lights to add more complexity to the whole exterior design. Quite a nice touch that blends with its shorter front and rear overhands as well as its longer 2,815mm wheelbase (35mm more).

Premium interior styling (as always)

Like all of Kia's SUV offerings, the 2023 Kia Sorento doesn't skip a beat with its premium interior offerings. The range-topping model is fitted with premium leather upholstery, a 12.3-inch digital driver cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, Bose surround sound system, wireless phone charger, and more.

The base seven-seater gets a more budget-friendly price tag with fabric seats, a multi-info display with analogue dials instead of the 12.3-inch digital driver cluster, and slightly smaller 18-inch rims instead of 19-inch units. Still good-looking, though.

As stated above, bookings are now open for the all-new 2023 Kia Sorento with a price tag ranging from RM220,000 to RM255,000. A very nice addition to the country D-segment SUV offering, eh?