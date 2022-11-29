2023 Nissan Serena Japan Launch - Up to 315Nm Torque From RM90k

The all-new 2023 Nissan Serena has been unveiled in Japan with two fully-revamped powertrains and safety features.

Ever since its launch back in 1991, Nissan's family MPV or 'minivan' is now more spacious paired with the brand's latest driving aids in the form of the ProPilot 2.0 advanced driver assistance system.

2.0L NA or 1.4L hybrid?

The new 2023 Nissan Serena will be available in two different powertrains - a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated engine that produces 150hp and 200Nm of torque and a brand-new 1.4-litre hybrid e-Power model with 162hp and 315Nm of torque when combined with its electric motor.

The 2.0-litre unit will be offered in either the all-wheel-drive or two-wheel-drive versions that are paired to a CVT gearbox. More emphasis is placed on the new second-generation e-Power system 1.4-litre hybrid unit which is said to be more powerful in terms of numbers paired with smooth acceleration while being a much quieter unit compared to the previous gen.

Another highlight is the world's first energy management technology which 'controls when the engine turns on and off in accordance with vehicle speed, traffic conditions, and the navigation system'.

ProPilot 2.0 with hands-off driving, park memory & remote park

The range-topping Nissan Serena hybrid model will be available in the Luxion grade which offers hands-off driving for single lane use on a highway at speeds of 40 km/h or above to help reduce driving fatigue, particularly in long-distance travels.

Other highlights include the ProPilot Park with memory to help record and recognise parking space lines (first for Nissan) as well as the ProPilot Remote Park. There's also the steering assist feature with forward collision avoidance, which is also a first for Nissan.

Enhanced comfort for all occupants

Nissan went to great lengths to ensure that the new 2023 Nissan Serena is quieter and more comfortable for all of its occupants. Things like enhanced insulation as well as methods to reduce motion sickness were all incorporated into the new MPV.

These were done by including a wide open view for the driver and passengers, new seats that can dampen occupant movement, rigid steering wheel for better handling and stability, enhanced vehicle structure with better aerodynamics, upgraded suspension for reduced body roll, plus more.

Other additions include:

All LED lights

Switch-type gear shifter

Water-repellent seat material

120mm additional driver legroom

Dual rear doors with hands-free function

Optional 100V AC power source (to power electronic devices) + more

Prices start from 2,768,700 yen (around RM89,900) for the base 2.0-litre models and 4,798,200 yen (around RM155,700) for the hybrid e-Power Luxion unit. The base models will go on sale in Japan in December followed by the hybrid sometime in the second quarter of 2023.

Below is the review of the 2020 Nissan Serena: