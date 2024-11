Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has introduced the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 4Matic+ at its “Luxury Like No Other” event earlier today, priced at RM1,898,888 on-the-road (OTR) without insurance, making it the second most expensive model to premiere there, topped by the new G 63 while also doubling the R232-generation SL range to two variants.

Aesthetically, the SL 63 sports subtle yet striking distinctions from the lesser SL, the 43. The front bumper features more aggressive D-shaped side cutouts with vertical fins, while the rear bumper has side vents and angular tailpipes (as opposed to the circular tailpipes on the SL43).

The SL 63 also rides on 21-inch AMG 10-twin-spoke forged wheels in black, matched with yellow AMG brake callipers. Overall, the visual upgrades aren’t overly aggressive and retain the classy chic of a performance grand touring roadster.

Luxury touches continue across the car, including flush door handles, a soft-top convertible roof that opens in just 15 seconds at speeds up to 60 km/h, and a reimagined 2+2 rear seat configuration thanks to Mercedes-Benz opting away from folding metal origami that defined the prior generations of SL.

On a technical and performance level, there’s plenty here to justify its nearly RM 2 million price tag, at least over the current and previously sole SL 43 on offer here, a hulking V8 over a 2.0-lite four-pot, and 4Matic all-wheel drive over rear-wheel drive, just to name a couple.

That said, it’s worth noting that this model is no longer the flagship of the global SL lineup, a title that now belongs to the recently unveiled SL 63 E Performance, a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) with an impressive 805 PS and 1,420 Nm of torque, assuming the powertrain has access to a fully charged battery.

In our opinion, the non-PHEV SL 63 is the one to get and should boast an exhilarating drive rather similar to the AMG GT given how much they’re now share under the skin. Under its long bonnet is a hand-assembled 4.0-litre twin-turbo M177 V8 engine producing 585 PS and 800 Nm of torque that completely smashes any heavily turbocharged 2.0-litre in terms of sheer theatre and sensory overload.

Mercedes-AMG has also fitted this unit with an integrated starter-generator (ISG) and a 48-volt electrical system, technically making this SL 63 an electrified vehicle thanks to this mild-hybrid components.

Altogether, this lets the SL 63 rockets from a standstill to 100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds, reaching a top speed of 315 km/h. The SL43, by contrast, its still respectfully brisk, and achieves the same sprint in 4.9 seconds with a top speed of 275 km/h.

The SL 63 features an AMG Speedshift MCT 9G nine-speed automatic transmission and the advanced AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system, which can seamlessly switch between rear- and all-wheel drive depending on driving conditions. This setup, paired with the AMG Active Ride Control suspension and active anti-roll stabilization, ensures precise handling and comfort on both highways and winding roads.

Other performance-focused enhancements include active rear-wheel steering and the AMG Dynamic Plus package, which adds an electronic AMG locking rear differential, dynamic AMG engine mounts, and a Race driving mode alongside standard modes such as Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, and Individual.

Inside, the cabin is dressed in AMG Performance nappa leather seats, an elegant Manufaktur roof liner in black Microcut microfiber, and AMG carbon-fiber trim. Technology includes an 11.9-inch portrait-style touchscreen running the latest MBUX infotainment system with MBUX Interior Assistant, an 11-speaker Burmester sound system, and Mercedes’ Driving Assistance Package.

So far, despite the SL being a fairly niche model, Mercedes-Benz is the only ‘mainstream’ luxury brand offered in Malaysia to offer such a vehicle with other German brands such as BMW choosing not to sell open-top variants of any of their cars, of which, the G14 M850i Convertible or F91 M8 would be most suited to rival AMG’s new SL 63.

Well-off buyers will need to look elsewhere to brands such as Aston Martin with the DB12 (which incidentally can be had with an AMG-sourced bi-turbo V8) or Ferrari and their Roma Spider - both of which are significantly more expensive.

Every Mercedes-AMG SL 63 4Matic+ also comes with a four-year, unlimited-mileage warranty.