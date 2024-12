Honda Malaysia has officially opened the booking for its highly anticipated 2025 Honda Civic facelift. The model is also set to launch in January.

The New Honda Civic brings the heat with two RS variants – the e:HEV RS and Petrol RS. The e:HEV RS boasts sporty design elements, including a body color front grille extension and matching lower grille garnishes, while the Petrol RS flaunts its own unique black-painted front grille extensions and lower grille garnishes.

The e:HEV RS adds another layer of style with its 18-inch Matte Grey Alloy Wheels.

Under the hood, the e:HEV RS features the cutting-edge 2.0L e:HEV powertrain, offering a maximum power output of 184PS and 315Nm of torque, while the Petrol RS variant is powered by a 1.5L VTEC Turbocharged engine, delivering 182PS of maximum power output and 240Nm of torque for unparalleled efficiency and performance in the segment.

Safety is equipped with Honda SENSING – a robust suite of nine advanced safety features, ensuring peace of mind on the road. Additionally, the Honda CONNECT system integrates seamlessly with your smartphone.

Although the price has not been announced, the current pre-facelift price is sold at these amount.

Civic 1.5 E: RM 131,900

Civic 1.5 V: RM 144,900

Civic 1.5 RS petrol: RM 151,900

Civic 1.5 RS e:HEV hybrid: RM 167,900

Customers can place a booking of the New Civic at prebook.honda.com.my or download the HondaTouch application on their smartphones. For further details, visit any of Honda’s 101 authorised dealerships nationwide, call the Honda Toll-Free line at 1-800-88-2020, or visit Honda official website