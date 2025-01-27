3 basic knowledge about cars that ladies must know!

The nightmare scenario for any female driver, especially when travelling solo, is finding yourself stranded on the side of the road with a dead car battery and a weak mobile signal. This predicament leaves you vulnerable and isolated, making it difficult to reach out for assistance from family and friends.

Knowing some basic car maintenance skills can make all the difference in an emergency; here are three essential maintenance tips to help you navigate potential car troubles and stay safe on the road, especially for females.

Checking and maintaining tyre pressure

Tyres are a critical car component and require regular maintenance to ensure optimal condition. Neglecting tyre care can pose serious safety risks for the driver and other motorists on the road. It is essential to conduct frequent tyre inspections to maintain their integrity, as compromised tyres can lead to hazardous situations, such as blowouts or loss of traction.

Proper tyre pressure is crucial for maintaining the tyre's integrity and ensuring safety on the road. Overinflation or underinflation of tyres can cause dangerous situations like tyre explosions or cracks, resulting in accidents. To avoid such hazards, it is essential to regularly check and maintain the tyre pressure according to the manufacturer's recommended specifications, typically found in the vehicle's manual or inside the driver's door.

Conducting regular tyre checks once a week is crucial to guarantee safety and longevity. To evaluate the level of wear on your tyres, you can use a simple test by checking the tread depth against the mark in the centre of the tyre thread. If the tread depth falls below the mark, the tyre has reached its wear limit and should be replaced immediately. Timely detection of tyre wear and replacement can prevent potentially dangerous incidents on the road.

Checking the oil and coolant levels

Engine oil ensures that your car is smooth and trouble-free. You need to change the engine oil according to the period of use or the total distance travelled by the car.

To check it, park your car on a flat surface and let it cool down for at least 5 minutes. Locate the dipstick, typically bright yellow or red, and pull it out. Use a clean rag to wipe off any oil residue on the dipstick. Then, reinsert the dipstick and pull it out again to check the oil level. If it's below the minimum line, add oil until it reaches the full line, but do not overfill it.

Jumpstarting a dead battery

Your car battery starts your engine and powers various electrical components. If the battery is weak or dead, it won't generate enough power to start the car. Common signs of a weak battery include dim headlights, slow cranking when you turn the key, or electrical components malfunctioning incorrectly.

Here’s a step to guide all the ladies on jumpstarting your car. Park a working car close enough to the one with the dead battery so that the jumper cables can reach both cars. Next, make sure the vehicles aren't touching each other. Later, turn off the ignition on both cars. Then, pop the hoods and locate the batteries. Identify the positive (marked + or red) and negative (marked - or black) terminals on both batteries, and lastly, connect one end of the red (positive) jumper cable to the positive terminal of the dead battery.

As a woman driver, it’s essential to have a basic understanding of your car’s maintenance needs so that you handled any emergency situation yourself