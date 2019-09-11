All-New Lexus ES250 Launched In Malaysia – 2 variants, From RM299,888

Two months after it was open for booking, the all-new Lexus ES250 made its official Malaysian debut earlier today.

Imported from Japan, the Lexus ES250 is offered in two variants:

Lexus ES250 Premium – RM299,888

Lexus ES250 Luxury - RM332,888

Both variants share the same powertrain package, comprising a 2.5-litre VVT-iE naturally-aspirated petrol engine that is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, producing 204 hp and 247 Nm of maximum torque.

In term of performance, both variants are capable of doing the century sprint in 9.1 seconds, and achieving a top speed of 210 km/h.

Measuring 4,975 mm long, 1,865 mm wide, and 1,445 mm in height, the Lexus ES250 is now 66 mm longer and 46 mm wider than before. The 2,870 mm long wheelbase on the other hand, has increased by 51 mm compared to the outgoing model.

While key standard features on the ES250 Premium includes:

Bi-LED Projector headlamps with Automatic High-Beam

LED DRLs

Bulb turn signals

Smart Entry & Start System with Additional Smart Key

Moonroof

Automatic Wipers with Rain Sensor

Blind Spot Monitor

Wood Trim & Leather Upholstery

Auto Tilt & Telescopic Steering With Memory

Digital Combination Meter with 7-inch Multi Info Display

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go Function

2-zone air conditioning

8-inch Display Screen

NuLuxe Leather Seats

8-way power adjustable front seats

Fixed rear seats

18-inch tyres

The ES250 Luxury gets additional goodies like:

Performance Dampers

Ultra Compact 3-Beam LED Projector Headlights with Adaptive High Beam

LED Sequential turn signals

Power Assisted Bootlid with Handsfree Kick-open Function

3-zone automatic air-conditioning

Side rear door window sun shade

Semi-Aniline Leather Seats

10-way power adjustable front seats

Power reclining rear seats

Emergency Brake Signal with Side Clearance View, Cornering View, See-through View

The all-new Lexus ES range will also receive the Lexus Safety System+ advanced driver assistance package as standard, encompassing a range of features such as:

Pre-Collision System (PCS)

Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Lane Departure Alert (LDA)

Pre-Collision Brake Assist

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) with Stop and Go

Available in 7 exterior colour options (Sonic Quartz, Platinum Silver Metallic, Sonic Titanium, Graphite Black Glass Flake, Red Mica Crystal Shine, Ice Ecru Mica Metallic, Deep Blue Mica), the all-new Lexus ES250 comes with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty.

