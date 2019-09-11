All-New Lexus ES250 Launched In Malaysia – 2 variants, From RM299,888

All-New Lexus ES250 Launched In Malaysia – 2 variants, From RM299,888Auto News
Two months after it was open for booking, the all-new Lexus ES250 made its official Malaysian debut earlier today.
Imported from Japan, the Lexus ES250 is offered in two variants:
- Lexus ES250 Premium – RM299,888
- Lexus ES250 Luxury - RM332,888
Both variants share the same powertrain package, comprising a 2.5-litre VVT-iE naturally-aspirated petrol engine that is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, producing 204 hp and 247 Nm of maximum torque.
In term of performance, both variants are capable of doing the century sprint in 9.1 seconds, and achieving a top speed of 210 km/h.
Measuring 4,975 mm long, 1,865 mm wide, and 1,445 mm in height, the Lexus ES250 is now 66 mm longer and 46 mm wider than before. The 2,870 mm long wheelbase on the other hand, has increased by 51 mm compared to the outgoing model.
While key standard features on the ES250 Premium includes:
- Bi-LED Projector headlamps with Automatic High-Beam
- LED DRLs
- Bulb turn signals
- Smart Entry & Start System with Additional Smart Key
- Moonroof
- Automatic Wipers with Rain Sensor
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Wood Trim & Leather Upholstery
- Auto Tilt & Telescopic Steering With Memory
- Digital Combination Meter with 7-inch Multi Info Display
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go Function
- 2-zone air conditioning
- 8-inch Display Screen
- NuLuxe Leather Seats
- 8-way power adjustable front seats
- Fixed rear seats
- 18-inch tyres
The ES250 Luxury gets additional goodies like:
- Performance Dampers
- Ultra Compact 3-Beam LED Projector Headlights with Adaptive High Beam
- LED Sequential turn signals
- Power Assisted Bootlid with Handsfree Kick-open Function
- 3-zone automatic air-conditioning
- Side rear door window sun shade
- Semi-Aniline Leather Seats
- 10-way power adjustable front seats
- Power reclining rear seats
- Emergency Brake Signal with Side Clearance View, Cornering View, See-through View
The all-new Lexus ES range will also receive the Lexus Safety System+ advanced driver assistance package as standard, encompassing a range of features such as:
- Pre-Collision System (PCS)
- Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
- Lane Departure Alert (LDA)
- Pre-Collision Brake Assist
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) with Stop and Go
Available in 7 exterior colour options (Sonic Quartz, Platinum Silver Metallic, Sonic Titanium, Graphite Black Glass Flake, Red Mica Crystal Shine, Ice Ecru Mica Metallic, Deep Blue Mica), the all-new Lexus ES250 comes with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty.
