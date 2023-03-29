Anthony Loke: One theory test to rule them all, no need for two separate tests

Antony Loke is trying to change the driving and riding test system, where you will only have to take one theory test to obtain both licenses at the same time.

Instead of having many different theory tests, theory examinations for motorcycle and car driving licences may be standardised soon to help ease the burden of the people.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said some members of the public have told him that they had to go for a theory examination for their motorcycle licence, and repeat the same process for their car driving licence, according to a report in The Star.

This is actually the rule, no matter how silly it sounds, as under the existing protocol, those who want to obtain a motorcycle licence and a car licence at the same time must complete two theory examinations.

“This is unlike some time ago when we could just complete the theory examination once for both licences."

“I think we can simplify this to lessen the people’s burden,” he said during a 988 FM radio interview on Monday."

The new theory test examination will contain 70 multiple-choice questions for those who want to obtain both licences at the same time, with a minimum of 59 questions answered correctly, but for those who are just applying for a single license, the test will have 50 multiple choice questions, with a minimum passing grade of 84%, or 42 questions answered correctly.

Loke also took the time to mention that there will soon be an announcement about the time validity of the renewed driver’s licence, as he wants the government to increase it to 10 years from the current maximum time of 5 years.