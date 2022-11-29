Audi e-tron GT is Coming to Malaysia in Q2 2023 - Performance EV

Those who are interested to get their very own Audi e-tron GT electric car might not have to wait that long for its imminent arrival.

PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM), the official distributor of Audi here in the country, previously announced that their range of EVs will enter the local market starting with the e-tron SUVs early next year. We're guessing that the Audi e-tron GT models will follow suit within the second quarter of 2023. Oh, what joy.

Audi e-tron GT quattro or RS e-tron GT?

As far as EVs go, the Audi e-tron GT selection is certainly fine-looking masterpiece on wheels. There are two variants that might land on our shores next year - the e-tron GT quattro and the more manic RS e-tron GT. In essence, both variants share the same setup of dual electric motors, an all-wheel-drive system, and an 85kWh battery pack that offers up to 487km.

The biggest difference is the power output as the e-tron GT quattro produces 476PS and 630Nm of torque whereas the more powerful RS e-tron GT kicks it up to 598PS and 830Nm of torque. Not bad at all considering that it's actually the cousin of one of favourite EVs yet, the Porsche Taycan.

Pricing how?

There's still no indicator of the price range for any of the Audi e-tron EV models that'll enter Malaysia in 2023. Looking at the current prices for the Porsche Taycan should help draw in a more sensible price range for the Audi e-tron GT models.

Currently, the Porsche Taycan base model starts from RM540,000 and it goes up to six different variants. The one sitting at the very top is the Taycan Turbo S which is priced from RM991,000. More details will be released as we enter the new year. One thing is for sure, the Malaysian EV scene is booming, and it'll continue to grow rapidly in 2023.

In the meantime, check out our review of the 2021 Audi A5 Sportback below.