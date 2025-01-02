Carlist.my
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  'Basikal Lajak' Teen Offenders Made To Do 'Ketuk Ketampi' Squats in KL

'Basikal Lajak’ Teen Offenders Made To Do ‘Ketuk Ketampi’ Squats in KL

Auto News
 | 

'Basikal Lajak’ Teen Offenders Made To Do ‘Ketuk Ketampi’ Squats in KL

A group of teenagers caught riding 'basikal lajak' in Kuala Lumpur were spared summonses by the police and Road Transport Department (JPJ). Instead, they were made to perform ‘ketuk ketampi’ squats as punishment, a punishment a lot of us that have gone through the Malaysian public school system have faced.

The errant teens, reportedly totalling 21 individuals aged between 13 and 17 years old, we caught on New Year’s Eve, a night rife with police activity to deter bad behaviour, at a roadblock along Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah (or Jalan Ipoh as the locals know it) in Kuala Lumpur.

A video shared by Majoriti on Instagram on January 1st went viral, showing the teenagers, being reprimanded, following instructions from a traffic policeman while other officers from the police and JPJ looked on. Behind them, a row of their 'basikal lajak' were lined up, and was presumably confiscated during the operation.

The unusual punishment drew the attention of passersby, many of whom stopped to watch and record the incident. It became a moment of both amusement and reflection on the dangers associated with such activities.

The operation, conducted in conjunction with New Year’s Eve celebrations, was a joint effort by the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Police Department and JPJ aimed to ensure smooth traffic flow and curb illegal activities such as street racing, road bullying, and other traffic law violations.

Authorities are cracking down on 'basikal lajak' riders due to the inherent dangers these bicycles pose, not only to the riders themselves but also to other road users. These modified bicycles lack proper safety features and are often ridden recklessly, leading to accidents.

 

Jim Kem

Jim Kem

Content Producer

There's just something about cars. It's a conveyance, it's a liability, it's a tool; but it can also be a source of joy, pride, inspiration and passion. It's much like clothes versus fashion. And like the latter, the pursuit of perfection never ends.

