BMW Malaysia adds X7 M Sport xDrive40i to flagship SUV range

BMW Malaysia has introduced a new variant to their flagship SUV, the 7-searter X7, giving the previous sole Pure Excellence variant a little company, and priced from RM701,000.

This doesn’t alter the actual specifications, though, as they’re both flavours of the locally assembled xDrive40i that features a powertrain that pairs a 3.0-litre (B58) turbocharged inline-6 petrol engine mated with a ZF 8-speed automatic with all-wheel drive. Power and torque remain level at 340hp and 450Nm.

Cosmetic alterations are the name of the game here, as they are with any BMW equipped with the M Sport package. To that effect, BMW has fitted the X7 with 22-inch 758 M Alloy wheels and a more aggressive aero kit.

Personally, we're rather glad that the local X7 offering hasn't yet succumed to the facelift and it's pseudo-Hyundai multi-tier headlight/DRL fascia that's already coming in the form of the newest 7 Series and fully electric i7.

Behind those wheels are uprated M Sport brakes with its distinctive blue finished callipers to match the blue highlights in the headlight cluster from the BMW Laserlight array.

Inside, the X7 M Sport looks identical to the Pure Excellence variant though we can pick out some of the sportier trim peppered around the cabin. It’s a very subtle contrast as both variants have predominantly black interior colour schemes, at least in these supplied images.

However, buyers will have a choice of specifying their Vernasca leather upholstery in Cognac or Coffee as well as black, which we definitely recommend exploring. Speaking of colours, for the exterior, the X7 M Sport xDrive40i can be had in Black Sapphire, Arctic Grey, Mineral White, and Manhattan Metallic.

Other goodies equipped with the X7 Pure Excellence such as its adaptive 2-axle air suspension, BMW Cockpit Live Professional digital instrument cluster with 12.3-inch central touchscreen, Panoramic Glass Sky Roof, Harman/Kardon surround sound system, and twin 10.2-inch rear seat entertainment screens.

On the safety front, BMW’s Driving Assist with Active Cruise Control + Start & Stop function, Active Protection, and 360-degree camera are all also included as standard.

As with its other models, BMW offers the X7 with a 2-year unlimited mileage warranty. However, opting for the 5-year ‘extended’ warranty and service package sends the final asking price to RM728,800.