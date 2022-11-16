BMW Z4 sDrive30i M Sport updated for 2022 - RM508,800

BMW Malaysia has launched the updated 2022 BMW Z4 sDrive30i M Sport for the local market with a more dynamic performance.

Priced at RM508,800 (on-the-road excluding insurance), the BMW two-seater open-top premium roadster is said to have a more luxurious and sportier ride thanks to the newly-added enhancements.

New kidney grille & side air intakes

The newly-updated BMW Z4 sDrive30i M Sport now features a new kidney grille structure with new horizontal lines added to the mesh design. The front end is further enhanced with newly-designed side air intakes and M high-gloss Shadowline with extended contents.

For the 'more luxurious and sportier ride' portion of the car, the new BMW Z4 is now fitted with Adaptive M suspension together with a new set of double-spoke 19-inch M light alloy wheels. These new additions work together with the Z4's already available Steptronic Sport transmission and the M Sport brake.

New 'Aluminium Mesheffect' interior trim

The interior for the updated 2022 BMW Z4 has also been refreshed with interior trim finishers in 'Aluminium Mesheffect'. Other notable features from the pre-updated version have been maintained such as the BMW Head-Up Display, Driving and Parking Assistant, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, and M Sport seats wrapped with Leather Vernasca upholstery.

For the price of RM508,800, customers can opt between the current exterior colours of Alpine White, Black Sapphire and San Francisco Red or the newly-added options of Skyscraper Grey, Thundernight Metallic and Portimao Blue. These can be matched with four different interior configurations.