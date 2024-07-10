Bridgestone tyres fitted to over 1,000 official Paris Olympic, Paralympic Games 2024 vehicles

As a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner, Bridgestone's involvement in this year’s Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games aims to support and enhance the experience for athletes, staff, fans, and visitors in Paris through various initiatives entered on safety, sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation.

In collaboration with Toyota, Bridgestone is supporting its 100%-electrified passenger vehicle fleet by providing tyre fitments for several hydrogen-powered mobility offerings.

Bridgestone will play a pivotal role in keeping the Paris 2024 fleet in motion by supplying a variety of premium tyres for over 1,000 Toyota vehicles that’ll be operating throughout the duration of the Games.

This includes the new Bridgestone Turanza 6 and Alenza 001 tyres for some 500 Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) and two FCEV buses, as well as for 250 Toyota zero-emission electric Accessible People Movers (APM), all featuring the company’s advanced ENLITEN technology.

These APMs, specifically designed for people with physical disabilities, will be on duty to help transport athletes, staff, and fans during the Games, with the Bridgestone Ecopia EP150 tyres fitted on these vehicles ensure a comfortable ride and low rolling resistance to maximise fuel and energy efficiency.

To further promote sustainable transportation, Bridgestone is partnering with French sports equipment brand Decathlon to supply more than 600 bicycles for non-motorized transport across Paris 2024 venues and the Olympic and Paralympic Village, which will be available to athletes, volunteers, and staff alike, with approximately 500 bicycles being donated to local community organisations after the Games conclude.

Additionally, high-performing motorcycle tyres will be supplied for more than 20 motorcycles used in road course events, including fitments for a prototype Kawasaki hydrogen motorcycle.

To ensure optimal vehicle performance and safety, Bridgestone-owned Speedy and First Stop tyre and maintenance service centres will be on call throughout the event.

These centres will provide tyre checks and automotive services for nearly 3,000 cars operating at the Games, along with glass-related services such as windshield repair and replacement.