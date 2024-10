After dropping a few hints, Sime Darby finally unveiled Malaysia's highly anticipated BYD M6. The all-electric 7-seater MPV offers two variants: Standard and Extended, which is the highest-spec variant.

This fully electric MPV offers ample legroom and headroom. The design allows flexible seating arrangements, with foldable second and third-row seats that create a completely flat area, expanding the 580-litre boot space.

BYD M6 Extended has a 150kW (201 hp) electric motor that delivers 310 Nm of torque. This setup is almost identical to the recently launched BYD Atto 3 enhanced spec.

Standard features a 120kW (160hp) motor, although it still can deliver the same maximum torque of 310Nm and 180 km/h top speed. This variant has a smaller 55.4kWh battery, which produces a shorter NEDC-rated range of 420km.

Battery-wise, the M6 can support DC charging up to 115kW for Extended and 89kW for Standard, whereas for AC, it appears to retain a single-phase 7kW onboard charger similar to other BYD models in our market.

BYD M6 is 4710mm long, 1810mm wide, 1690mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2800mm. As a comparison, the M6 appears to be slightly bigger than the Chery Omoda 5, which has a wheelbase of 2630mm and is 4424mm long, 1830mm wide, and 1588mm tall.

The interior is also pretty similar to the old-generation BYD e6. It features a 12.8-inch rotating screen on the dashboard alongside a 360-degree camera and support for Apple CarPlay. There are also exciting features, such as a karaoke microphone, which is perfect for family trips or breaks during long drives.

Safety equipment includes six airbags and a BYD Intelligent Driving System, which includes adaptive and intelligent cruise control, automatic emergency braking, door open warning, and predictive collision warning. Other amenities include an NFC Digital Key function, allowing users to quickly and securely lock with their smartphone.

The BYD M6 is available in four colours: Crystal White, Ink Stone Blue, Cosmos Black and Harbour Grey.

The price for BYD M6 starts at RM109,800 for the Standard variant and RM123,800 for the Extended, and it comes with an extensive warranty package. It includes 6 years or 150,000km for the vehicles and many more perks. Starting today, for those who place the bookings will receive exclusive early-bird offers for the first 300 bookings of extended nationwide to receive a complimentary Home Charger.