Following BYD Malaysia's previous teaser of the upcoming BYD Sealion 7, the company has finally announced today that the model is open for booking today.

BYD Malaysia is now accepting bookings which requires RM1,000 booking fee despite no official price announce yet.

BYD Sealion 7 is a fully electric 5-seater performance-style SUV. In China, this model includes the new 800V-based e-Platform 3.0 Evo architecture, which offers a higher DC charging rate up to 240kW.

The Sealion 7 also feature an 82.56-kWh Blade battery pack with a maximum range of up to 567 km under NEDC standards.

In Hong Kong, the price for BYD Sealion 7 is at HKD 268,000 (RM149k) and It could be the rival of Tesla model Y and Xpeng G6.

For more information, you can head up to BYD official website.