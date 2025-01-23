CARSOME, Petronas AutoExpert collab to broaden after-sales service

CARSOME Group Inc, Southeast Asia’s largest integrated car e-commerce platform, have formed an alliance with Petronas AutoExpert to enhance after-sales service for customers nationwide.

This collaboration will see Petronas AutoExpert become part of CARSOME’s official panel of workshops. As well as CARSOME will provide training, internships and supply workers to broaden the service centre.

Under the first phase of the partnership, which was launched on Jan 13, the service is available at 15 Petronas AutoExpert locations,

From the launch date onwards, customers can place bookings at these 15 outlets in addition to CARSOME’s centres through CARSOME’s app or website.

Petronas Lubricants Marketing Malaysia CEO Zameer Zahur Hussain said the strategic partnership represented a “pivotal milestone” for the two companies, adding that it was more than just a business move.

“By combining our expertise, we are poised to deliver an unprecedented level of service, convenience, and value-added benefits, ensuring that every customer receives reliable service, genuine care and peace of mind,” he said.

Carsome’s chairman and CEO Eric Cheng said providing comprehensive after-sales service and additional inspection points at selected Petronas AutoExpert locations would ensure that customers receive continued support long after they purchase.

He said the partnership would ensure high-quality maintenance service and vehicle inspections are accessible nationwide.

“It also underscores our commitment to delivering a seamless, worry-free car ownership experience, making it easier for our customers to keep their vehicles in top condition and enjoy the full benefits of our integrated ecosystem,” Cheng added.