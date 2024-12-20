Chery OMODA E5 receive SIRIM certification for EV battery

Chery Malaysia sets a new precedent as the first automotive brand in the country to secure SIRIM certification for its Lithium Battery, essential for Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Chief Executive Officer SIRIM QAS International Sdn Bhd said the achievement reflects Malaysia's progress toward sustainable mobility solutions.

“This certification highlights Chery’s dedication to sustainable mobility solutions and solidifies its position as a leader in the electric vehicle industry and its Chery’s local environmental sustainability and governance (ESG) efforts,” she said.

The EV battery was witnessed undergoing rigorous testing in China in accordance with the UN R100 standard to ensure compliance to international safety and performance standards for reliability, efficiency and durability.

The SIRIM certification is particularly significant for the Malaysian public as it ensures that Chery's electric vehicles are equipped with EV batteries that meets the stringent safety and quality standards.

At present, Chery’s only all-electric vehicle offered to the Malaysian market is the OMODA E5, priced at RM146,800 and is available in Aqua Green, Khaki White, Phantom Grey and Dark Black. The OMODA E5 is powered by a 61kWh high-capacity lithium-ion phosphate blade battery ensuring long-range and swift charging while enhancing its eco-friendliness. Delivering an impressive 201hp and 340Nm of torque, while boasting a remarkable Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) 430km range.

Vice President of Chery Malaysia also mentioned that they will continue innovating and lead the EVs industry.

“Being the first automotive brand in Malaysia to receive the EV battery certification is an incredible honour and a significant milestone for us at Chery Malaysia.

“We are proud to lead the way in advancing the electric vehicle industry with our OMODA E5 in Malaysia and contributing to a greener future,” she said.