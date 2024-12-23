Christmas: Toll free on December 23 and 24

In the spirit of Christmas, the government has decreed toll exemptions for personal cars (Class 1 vehicles) on Dec 23 and 24.

Works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi said the exemptions will be implemented at all highways from 12.01am on Monday, Dec 23, and end at 11.59pm the following day.

However, the exemption will not apply to tolls at the country’s borders, namely the Sultan Iskandar Building and Tanjung Kupang toll plazas.

“This initiative will cost the government about RM38 million,” Nanta was quoted as saying.

Motorists are urged to equip their rides with the MyPLUS-TTA app, and top up their Touch 'n Go card or e-wallet to avoid a festive fiasco.