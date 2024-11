The police are tracking down a suspect involved in a viral case where an individual's car tyres and rims were stripped off in a private parking area near Lumut Jetty.

Manjung OCPD Hasbullah Abd Rahman said the victim was in Pangkor Island when the incident happened and had parked in the area -that cost him to pay RM150 a month – since Nov 14.

The incident also caused the victim to suffer almost RM2,000 in losses.

"A police report has been lodged and efforts are being made to track down the suspect involved," he said as quoted in The Star.

ACP Hasbullah said the case is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code.

A video circulating on social media on Saturday captured a man expressing frustration over the theft of his car's rear tires and rims. The recording shows an alleged thief using a tyre jack to raise the vehicle before stealing the wheels.

The victim, who paid RM150 monthly for parking, was dismayed by the parking operator's apparent lack of surveillance, contributing to the theft. The victim's grievances highlight the importance of security measures in private parking areas, where many individuals expect their vehicles to be safe from theft and damage.

Those with information can contact the investigating officer, Sarjan Roswani Mohd Desa at 011-55042061 or Manjung police operation room at 05-6886222 or WhatsApp hotline at 017-6828005.