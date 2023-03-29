Digital vehicle plates or e-plates are coming to Malaysia?

Digital vehicle plates or e-plates are being pushed once again to be implemented here in Malaysia.

Electronic vehicle licence plates with embedded RFID technology (radio-frequency identification) have a number of significant advantages compared to the normal plates we're currently using and Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, our former Transport Minister, is all for it.

*Image credit: RFID WIOT

According to Wee in a report posted by The Star, 95% of the countries in the world have already implemented the RFID digital or electronic vehicle plates, including our neighbouring countries. Perhaps the two biggest advantages of the e-plate system are ease of congestion and prevention of car thefts.

To elaborate, authorities will have an easier time checking the cars digitally (and from a safer distance) using the RFID system. Things like roadblocks and vehicle stops can be done swiftly and safely compared to the current methods being deployed right now. Plus, it's probably harder to forge digital details than our normal plates for crimes like car thefts and vehicle cloning.

*Image credit: Straits Times

Our current Transport Minister, Anthony Loke, replied to Wee's comments by stating that if the e-plate is to be introduced here in Malaysia, it wouldn't be a compulsory thing right out of the gate. The implementation might begin with newly-registered vehicles, but in the future, a standardised system will most likely take place to ease of enforcement.

The plate recognition system can also be linked to the Multi-Lane Fast Flow (MLFF) barrier-free system that can collect toll payments without holding up traffic and causing major congestion during rush hours. Indonesia is working hard in this direction and perhaps we should be doing so as well for the greater good.