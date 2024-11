Despite the growth of EV models in Malaysia, travelling with an electric car to the East Coast, particularly Kelantan, Terengganu, and Pahang, still presents significant difficulties, in addition to geographical features and infrastructure limitations.

However, the media had the chance to drive from Bangsar to Kelantan and Terengganu for three days and two nights on a trip organized by the Malaysia Zero Emission Vehicle Association (MyZEVA)to experience the handling of EVs and learn more about the location of charging stations available in those places.

Ten cars were available with a range of about 500km, the most suitable battery range for long-distance driving. The event is also being sponsored by Gentari, ChargeSini, TNB Elektron and a few more distributors like Bermaz, Audi, Eon and Xpeng.

After driving 222km, we stopped at the Pahang Technology Park (PTP) Cybercentre to charge the car. There is a Gentari charging ports, 30km away from the Gambang R&R (Westbound) on the East Coast Expressway (LPT).

The Gentari EV charging site has a 60kW DC charger with two CCS2 nozzles and two 22kW AC charge points. The DC Charger costs RM1.40 per minute (RM42 per 30 minutes, RM84 per hour), while the AC charge points cost RM0.20 per minute (RM12 per hour). Even the charging location is accessible 24/7, and you can inform the security guard that you need to enter the area to charge your EV.

Next, we have charging ports by TNB Elektron at RnR Paka West Bound for distances up to 160 km. The stations will feature two 90 kW DC chargers to accommodate two electric vehicles at once. The charging price is RM2.20 per minute.

To use the charger, you’ll need to download the Go To-U app which is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. You can use it to activate the chargers upon your arrival or book in advance for up to 7 days. Note that the actual charging speeds are subject to the vehicle and the current charge state.

Later, there will be another charging opportunity for EV drivers, as the Petron Kampung Gemuruh also has a TNB Elektron charging device. It is quite a strategic location given its proximity to the East Coast Expressway’s (LPT) Kuala Terengganu Toll Plaza, especially for those coming from or going to Kota Bharu.

Upon arrival, an EV might want to consider staying at a hotel that provides EV charging. You can head up to Hotel Perdana Kota Bahru, which has a Gentari charging device and offers four EV charging points. There are two AC charge points (11kW and 22kW) and a 60kW DC charger with two CCS2 nozzles.

The next day and we headed back to Terengganu. There are charging stations available at Mydin Gong Badak by ChargeSini. The charging ports are kWh-based at RM1.19/kWh. Users are bound by a RM5 minimum charging fee, 15-minute grace period to relocate their vehicles upon completing their charging sessions, and an idle fee of RM1 levied for each 5-minute block after.

So,If you would love to purchase an EV but afraid to travel to East Coast Malaysia. You can now do so with the availability of charging ports there.