Fast Bikes ends Triumph Motorcycles distributorship in Malaysia

Fast Bikes Sdn Bhd dropped a bomb last weekend when they announced that they'll end its Triumph Motorcycles distributorship run here in Malaysia.

The announcement came together with Motoradic Sdn Bhd ceasing its role as the exclusive official importer of Triumph Motorcycles here in the country. It has been a good 12 years since Fast Bikes began its operations back in 2010, but they will be moving on to the next phase.

Fast Bikes outlets in Penang, JB, and KK to cease operations

The final date for both Fast Bikes Sdn Bhd and Motoradic Sdn Bhd in handling anything related to Triumph Motorcycles is 14 January 2023. However, they will still be open to existing customers for consultations related to bikes that are out of the warranty period.

For bikes that are still covered, Triumph Motorcycles UK together with a new Malaysian representative will be taking over the responsibility after 14 January 2023. As for other Fast Bikes' Triumph outlets in Penang, Johor Bahru, and Kota Kinabalu, all three of them will also cease operations on the same final date.

Honda Big Wing showroom coming in 2023

As for the Triumph Motorcycles Premium Flagship Store and HQ in Section 13, Petaling Jaya, a transition process will begin as it'll be converted into a Honda Big Wing dealership.

If all the renovations and upgrades are on schedule, the new Honda 'big bikes' representative will open its doors to the public within the first quarter of 2023.