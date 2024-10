The first of five CARSOME Gempak Campaign lucky draws recently took place at the flagship CARSOME PJ Automall, marking the start of an exciting campaign that will run until early January 2024. This initial draw covered entries from September 2024, with subsequent draws set for the first week of every month.

The event was broadcast live on social media. It featured a thrilling main gambit in which over a thousand CARSOME Gempak Golden tickets swirled inside a special wind chamber. A CARSOME represen tative then randomly picked the winning ticket.

The lucky winner for the first monthly draw was Nurul Ikmal Binti Zahari, who will receive RM 12,000 in total, paid out monthly in RM 1,000 instalments.

The CARSOME Gempak Promotion runs from 1-September to 31-December 2024, offering lucky winners the chance to win up to seven years of free car instalments, worth up to RM 84,000. Here’s how participants can get in on the action:

Buy & Win: Purchasing any CARSOME vehicle during the campaign earns you 5 tickets, while buying during a sales event doubles the entry to 10 tickets. This applies to both CARSOME Certified and CARSOME Value cars.

Refer & Win: Get 3 tickets for every friend you refer who purchases a CARSOME vehicle. The buyer also gets 'Buy & Win' tickets.

Sell & Win: Selling or trading in your car to CARSOME nets you 1 ticket.

Tickets are stackable, so the more you accumulate, the higher your chances of winning. Acquiring tickets earlier also boosts your chances for each monthly draw.

At the beginning of each month, CARSOME will conduct a lucky draw at the PJ Automall, selecting winners from the collected tickets. The monthly winners can receive prizes covering up to a year of their car instalments, valued at up to RM 12,000. The December draw will feature a Grand Prize winner who will walk away with up to 7 years of free car instalments, worth RM 84,000.

CARSOME Gempak Campaign Prizes September 1x Monthly Prize: RM 12,000 (RM 1,000 x 12 months) - Completed October 1x Monthly Prize: RM 12,000 (RM 1,000 x 12 months) November 1x Monthly Prize: RM 12,000 (RM 1,000 x 12 months) December 1x Monthly Prize: RM 12,000 (RM 1,000 x 12 months)

+

1x Grand Prize: RM 72,000 (RM 1,000 x 72 months)

For the month of October, CARSOME is sweetening the deal even further: selected CARSOME Certified and CARSOME Value cars come with an additional RM 1,000 discount for purchases made between 1- to 31-October 2024, with deliveries completed on or before 7-November 2024.

With entries pouring in, don’t miss your opportunity to win up to RM 84,000 in prizes with the CARSOME Gempak Promotion. Visit any CARSOME branch and follow their website and social media channels to learn more. Alternatively, click this link to start browsing for your next ride from CARSOME