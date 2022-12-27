Ford revealed some figures to show that EVs can actually save you money and help save the planet

Ford has unveiled some figures to show that EVs can actually save you money and help reduce gas emissions.

It seems that Ford is starting to get fed up with the notion that EVs are just as evil as their fuel-powered counterparts, which is why they have unveiled some information to show that their EVs can actually save you some money as well as how they can help reduce harmful emissions.

According to Electrek, an American news website dedicated to electric transportation and sustainable energy, Ford has recently revealed how much money an owner of one of its EVs can save over the life of the vehicle as well as how much they can help reduce CO2 emissions over the same period of time.

Anti-EV people have always argued that electric vehicles create more emissions than fuel-powered cars during their production, and while that is true, they can quickly be offset by the lack of emissions during use.

According to a recent article published by Electrek, Ford has come out and said that if you drive an electric car and use the US electrical grid to charge it, you can reduce C02 emissions by as much as 60% when compared to a similar ICE vehicle. The larger the vehicle, the greater the savings over time, they said.

For fuel savings, Ford found out that owners of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck can save more than $27.2K(RM120k) throughout the lifetime of the vehicle. This is based on current fuel prices and compared to a similar fuel-powered F-150. In addition, Mustang Mach-E owners can save nearly $15,000(RM66k), and yes, while it is not as much as the F-150, it is still some decent savings.

While these figures are somewhat respectable, only those who care about nature will buy into the emission decrease, but we think the savings from fuel cost is where most people will take notice.