Govt: No toll-free but 2.6 million vehicles per day estimated this CNY

Auto News
 | 

The Highway Authority anticipates a surge in traffic volume, projecting approximately 2.6 million vehicles per day or the Chinese New Year festivities.

 

This influx of holiday travelers will be concentrated along key routes stretching from the capital, Kuala Lumpur, to Malaysia's northern, eastern, and southern regions.

 

"Traffic leaving the capital during the holiday period is expected to rise between Jan 24 and 28, while traffic returning to the capital will peak between Feb 1 and 2," it said on the statement.

 

A few days ago, Work Minister Alexander Nantha Linggi announced that the government has decided not to implement toll-free for any festivities starting in 2025.

 

The Highway Authority has announced a series of measures to reduce traffic congestion during the Chinese New Year holiday period, which runs from Jan 23 to Feb 3.  

 

Other measures include activating bright lanes at 25 congestion hotspots on the North-South Expressway, enhancing traffic management at toll plazas and intersections, activating tidal flow lanes, and adding toll counters with portable readers.

 

The Highway Authority also mentioned that a restriction period for heavy vehicles on Jan 27 to 28 and Feb 1 to 2 is expected to improve traffic flow.

 

In a bid to improve the comfort and convenience of highway users during the Chinese New Year festivities, PLUS has installed approximately 50 cabin-type toilets, offering a more elevated level of comfort compared to conventional portable toilets.

 

Users are advised to follow instructions issued by PLUS. If an R&R area is congested, users are encouraged to continue their journey and stop at the next available R&R area, lay-by, or toll plaza.

Highway users can contact the Traffic Management Centre (TMC) at 1-800-88-7752 for real-time traffic information or assistance

Related News

Comments

